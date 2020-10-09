Leah McSweeney Reveals Updates on Tinsley Mortimer’s Life

During a recent podcast episode, Real Housewives of New York star Leah McSweeney gave some updates on Tinsley Mortimer’s new life in Chicago. Mortimer left The Real Housewives of New York halfway through Season 12 to move to Chicago to be with her fiancé, Scott Kluth.

During the October 3 episode of Bravo’s The Daily Dish podcast, McSweeney let viewers know how Mortimer is doing. “I know she misses the show,” McSweeney said on the podcast, as noted by Bravo. “I know she liked doing the show. Obviously, relationships are everything. Love is everything, you know? So, it makes complete sense that she left, and it’s as important for her to show that he was the priority.”

McSweeney also spoke about her recent trip to Arizona that she took with Mortimer, Kluth, and her daughter, Kier Marie. “I think that she seems a lot more carefree. She’s just, she’s really happy. It was really great spending time with her and him. He’s a great guy,” McSweeney said on the podcast, as noted by Bravo. “I had never met him before. He and Tinsley were both so concerned about if Kiki was having fun or not. And he was really engaging with my daughter. He was finding things to relate to her about, and having conversations and you know, that meant a lot to me. That means everything to me, is how you treat my kid. They just treated her with such respect and were so interested in getting to know her, that it really just warmed my heart. Me and Kier had such a good time with them.”

McSweeney and Mortimer Took a Luxurious Vacation Together

During their recent trip to Arizona, Mortimer and McSweeney definitely traveled in style. The group took a private jet to Arizona, and stayed at a Four Seasons Property, according to Bravo. They also had dinner at Nobu, enjoyed the hot tub, and also had gorgeous views of the mountains from their hotel rooms, according to Bravo.

The trip was for McSweeney’s birthday, and Mortimer gifted her with a hot pink, jumbo Chanel bag on her special day, which she showed off on Instagram. Mortimer and Kluth also decorated her hotel room with pink balloons and pink flowers. McSweeney just turned 38.

Mortimer Will Be Replaced With New Cast Member Eboni K. Williams

Since both Mortimer and Dorinda Medley will not be coming back to The Real Housewives of New York, they will have at least one new castmember standing in their place. On October 8, it was announced that Eboni K. Williams will be joining the New York ladies for Season 13. Williams told TMZ, “NYC is filled with successful and dynamic Black women. I’m excited to join this legendary franchise as the first Black housewife. Can’t wait to share a slice of life in this city that hasn’t been seen before.”

Williams continued, telling TMZ, “Anyone who’s aware of my work knows I don’t hold back. I’m going to keep it just as real here as I do everywhere else.” Williams is currently the host and executive producer of Revolt Black News, according to People.

Williams already looks like she’s becoming fast friends with some of the other women on the show. McSweeney posted a photo to Instagram of her with Williams shortly after her casting was announced, writing in the caption, “Let the games begin.”

READ NEXT: Dorinda Medley Confesses to Being Fired From RHONY