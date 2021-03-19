Leah McSweeney Responds to Tinsley Mortimer Breakup

Real Housewives of New York star Leah McSweeney is sticking up for her friend, Tinsley Mortimer, during her split from fiancé Scott Kluth.

After the breakup was announced on March 18, McSweeney took to her Instagram page to post a meme to shade Kluth. McSweeney posted a photo of Charlotte from Sex and the City telling Mr. Big, “I curse the day you were born!” In the caption, McSweeney wrote, “Mood.”

Mortimer commented on McSweeney’s post, writing, “Love you beyond! You’re a dear true friend! 🙌💖🙌”

Tinsley Mortimer Was Apparently ‘Blindsided’ by the Split

Kluth was the one who announced their split, telling People on March 18, “After fourteen months of engagement, Tinsley and I have ended our relationship, and we have been living independently for the last few months. This was an incredibly difficult decision, but it is one that I believe is best for both of us. I will always care about Tinsley and I sincerely wish her happiness and success in all that she does in the future.”

However, this statement from Kluth may have come as a surprise to Mortimer. A source told People that the former Real Housewives of New York star was “blindsided” by the breakup. “This was not mutual, she was blindsided,” the source said. “She’s on the floor heartbroken and devastated. She left everything for him because she didn’t think he’d ever call off the engagement. She trusted him that this time was going to be different.”

Leah McSweeney Vacationed With Scott Kluth & Tinsley Mortimer Over the Summer

It seems like McSweeney may have a good insight into the former couple’s relationship, as she vacationed with the pair over the summer in Arizona. McSweeney’s 13-year-old daughter, Kier Marie, also came along on the trip. During an October appearance on Bravo’s The Daily Dish podcast, McSweeney gushed about the experience.

“I think that she seems a lot more carefree,” McSweeney said at the time about Mortimer and Kluth. “She’s just, she’s really happy. It was really great spending time with her and him. He’s a great guy. I had never met him before. He and Tinsley were both so concerned about if Kiki was having fun or not. And he was really engaging with my daughter. He was finding things to relate to her about, and having conversations and you know, that meant a lot to me. That means everything to me, is how you treat my kid. They just treated her with such respect and were so interested in getting to know her, that it really just warmed my heart. Me and Kier had such a good time with them.”

McSweeney also added during the interview, “I know she misses the show. I know she liked doing the show. Obviously, relationships are everything. Love is everything, you know? So, it makes complete sense that she left, and it’s as important for her to show that he was the priority.”

