LeeAnne Locken Reveals More About Her RHOD Exit

In early 2020, Real Housewives of Dallas star LeeAnne Locken announced that she would not be returning to the franchise after four seasons. Now, the star is revealing more details about what she says drove her to leave the show.

During a recent January 4 appearance on the Poplitically Incorrect podcast, Locken confessed, “One of the reasons why I chose to step away from the show was I got tired of being the responsible one to create drama and storylines by reacting.”

Locken continued, telling the hosts of the podcast, “The only part that I really regret is that the audience never saw that I was a reactionary person. You never saw me go at somebody and attack ’em. That never happened. I was always poked or prodded. You can’t back me into a corner and expect a rabid dog not to react.”

Locken was a star on The Real Housewives of Dallas during Seasons 1-4.

LeeAnne Locken Came Under Fire Last Season

During Season 4 of The Real Housewives of Dallas, Locken was in the hot seat after she said very offensive and insensitive comments to her costar, Kary Brittingham. Locken’s comments were captured on camera during their cast trip to Bangkok, Thailand. During a group dinner, Locken ranted to costar Stephanie Hollman about Brittingham, calling her a “chirpy little Mexican.” Then, Locken spoke again to Kameron Westcott about Brittingham after a trip to the Red Light District. Locken said that she thought Brittingham wanted to prove how “f***ing tough she is because she’s from Mexico.”

During the Season 4 reunion, Locken apologized for her comments to Brittingham. Locken also released a statement on Twitter, writing, “I am deeply sorry to those that I have hurt or offended with some of my comments. It was never my intention to hurt anyone and I will use this as a learning experience to be more aware of my comments in the future. My commitment moving forward is to continue my work fighting for equality and acceptance of all humans.”

Stephanie Hollman Said Filming Without LeeAnne Locken Felt a Lot ‘Lighter’

During a recent interview with HollywoodLife, Real Housewives of Dallas star Stephanie Hollman admitted that filming for Season 5 felt a lot “lighter” without Locken. “This year, it was a lot lighter, so I will say it was a lighter season,” Hollman revealed. “I think the two new girls are really great. They’re fantastic additions and I honestly really think that everyone is going to love this season. I know people were a little nervous, us going in with out her, but I think it’s going to be a really fantastic year.”

Before filming for The Real Housewives of Dallas Season 5 began, Locken released a statement to People announcing that she had left the show.

“The last four years have been a trolley-slapping good time but after much consideration, I have made the personal decision to step away from RHOD,” Locken said in a statement to People in February 2020. “Getting to share my wedding with the viewers last year brought me tremendous joy, however, the season was very personally challenging for me,” she continued. “I am looking forward to stepping away from the cameras and spending quality time with my husband and friends, traveling, but most importantly, getting back to philanthropy, which was my main reason for joining the show.”

