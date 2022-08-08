Real Housewife Claims She Was ‘Set Up to Fail’

LeeAnne Locken is reflecting on her time as a “Real Housewives” star.

While appearing on an August 3 episode of Us Weekly’s Getting Real With the Housewives podcast, the former “Real Housewives of Dallas” star claimed that she was “set up to fail” while she was on the franchise.

“I was set up to fail every year and the thing that the producers and Bravo never got about me is that I truly live the life of a Phoenix, which means if I get to the end of my rope and I see no hope, scorched earth is my only policy left because I know I’m gonna rise and that’s how I’ve always been,” Locken explained. “So here I am rising and soaring again and being happy and I am not struggling.”

Locken starred in the series from seasons 1-4 but announced her departure after she faced backlash for making racially insensitive remarks to her costar, Kary Brittingham. However, after season 5, Bravo announced that the show would not be returning to the network. Locken told Us Weekly that she “one hundred percent” thinks that the series would still be on the air if she was on it.

“You could look at it and see the numbers,” Locken said. “I mean, the highest-rated episode of season 4 was not the reunion, people turned off the reunion. The highest watched episode of season 4 was my wedding. People want a love story. I just think in today’s times, petty fighting and bickering over bulls—t is just not what people want to see. People want to see an authentic journey of victory and that’s, that’s what I tried to provide.”

Locken Said That It Was Her Decision to Step Away From the Show

In February 2020, right before filming for season 5 of “The Real Housewives of Dallas” began, Locken announced that she would be leaving the franchise.

“The last four years have been a trolley-slapping good time but after much consideration, I have made the personal decision to step away from RHOD,” Locken said in a statement to People at the time.

The star continued, “Getting to share my wedding with the viewers last year brought me tremendous joy, however, the season was very personally challenging for me. I am looking forward to stepping away from the cameras and spending quality time with my husband and friends, traveling, but most importantly, getting back to philanthropy, which was my main reason for joining the show.”

One Cast Member Said That Show Was Different After Locken’s Exit

After Locken left the franchise, it seemed like her castmates didn’t miss her too much. While speaking to Entertainment Tonight in February 2021, star Stephanie Hollman admitted that the show felt much different after Locken’s exit, especially for D’andra Simmons, who had gotten into a blowout feud with Locken during her time on the series.

“I think that we were all able to just breathe a little bit,” Hollman said at the time. “Everyone kind of came out of their shell, and it was just refreshing. No one felt like they were holding back. Especially for D’Andra, she always felt kind of nervous, like she didn’t want to offend LeeAnne. So, for D’Andra, I think it was a very different her, she was so light and fun.”

