Fans Think LeeAnne Locken Looks Unrecognizable in New Photo

LeeAnne Locken from “Real Housewives of Dallas” fame shared a photo on Instagram on May 3, 2022, and many fans could not get over how different she looked.

The picture that Locken posted was for an ad for Boom Bod, a “weight loss shock drink” whom she has a paid partnership deal with.

“I can’t say enough about them! They’re only 10 cal and are designed to cut cravings while keeping energy levels UP… I’m craving sunshine and SO ready for a hot girl summer, who’s in?!!” Locken captioned her promo photo, in part.

Shortly after Locken shared the photo, fans took to the comments section to let her know how great they thought she looked — and several mentioned that she looked very different. It is unknown if Locken used a filter or if she altered her photo in any way, but a photo that she posted on May 2, 2022, does not look the same.

Here’s what you need to know:

Locken Showed off Her Toned Abs & a Flawless Face

Locken is very active on social media and often shares photos and videos of herself with her one million followers. The 54-year-old looks very similar in the majority of her posts, but there seemed to be something different about her recent ad.

In the post, Locken was wearing a pair of red workout bottoms and had her matching shirt rolled up, showing off her toned mid-section.

Several Instagram gossip accounts couldn’t help but question Locken’s post.

For example, fan page Best of Bravo — run by Maggie Kelly — posted the photo on her Instagram Stories.

“You’re telling me this is LeeAnne Locken???” she asked.

The comments on Locken’s post started stacking up.

“Trying to figure out how you’re aging backwards or if it’s a filter,” one comment read.

“Megan Fox strikes again,” another Instagram user said.

“This is the most beautiful pic I have ever seen of [you],” read a third comment.

“Insane editing lol,” someone else added.

“New look?” a fifth person asked.

According to Reality Blurb, several fans couldn’t believe that it was Locken in the photo, and many commented things like, “who is this?” One specific comment actually got Locken’s attention.

“Girl you have had way [too] much work done, you don’t even look like the same person. But hey you look good though, at least it’s not a botched job!” someone wrote.

“I feel like I look the same only better,” LeeAnne replied.

Locken Shared Her High School Yearbook Photos

Days after the unrecognizable photo was posted, Locken decided to have a little fun with her followers by sharing some of her high school yearbook photos.

“A huge shoutout to @realyearbooksofbravo for finding my Highschool Yearbook Pics.

Dobie High Longhorns. While I was ‘Class of ‘85’ I actually graduated EARLY 1984 so I could get a jumpstart on College,” Locken captioned the post. The photos shared were from 1982, 1983, 1984, and 1985.

Several people commented on the post, giving Locken some feedback.

“Gorgeous then super gorgeous now,” one person wrote.

“So happy to see your success! You are a true inspi,” someone else said.

“I love this! You are phenomenal,” a third Instagram user added.

“Everything you do is amazing Leeanne!!” read a fourth comment.

READ NEXT: Taylor Armstrong Looks Unrecognizable in Pic on ‘Ultimate Girls Trip’ Set