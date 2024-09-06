‘Real Housewives’ Personality Announces End of Engagement

“Real Housewives of Miami” personality Lenny Hochstein announced he and his now ex-fiancee, Katharina Mazepa, ended their relationship. The former couple got engaged in July 2023.

On September 4, Lenny Hochstein, who is currently separated from his estranged wife, Lisa Hochstein, released a statement about his recent breakup with Mazepa to Us Weekly.

“We recently ended our engagement. I have decided to move forward with my life,” read Lenny Hochstein’s statement.

Lenny Hochstein also clarified that he does not hold any ill-will towards Mazepa.

“I have nothing but love and admiration for Katharina and her family. I am proud of her growth as a woman and will be forever grateful for the time we spent together,” stated Lenny Hochstein to Us Weekly.

Lenny Hochstein Announced That He and His Wife Were Separating in 2022

Us Weekly reported that Lenny Hochstein announced that he and his wife were separating in May 2022.

In the May 2022 statement to Us Weekly, Lenny Hochstein announced that he and Lisa Hochstein “are getting divorced.” In addition, he said he initially “denied” that he and his estranged wife were splitting up because he was “trying [his] best to protect my family during this process.”

He also said he began seeing Mazepa after he and Lisa Hochstein ended their relationship.

“It is true that I am seeing Katharina but none of this happened until after the decision was made to get divorced. This is a very difficult time and I would ask for some privacy so that we can best take care of our children who mean the world to us,” read his 2022 statement.

Lisa Hochstein Discussed Her Breakup With Lenny Hochstein

During a December 2022 interview on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” Lisa Hochstein suggested she did not expect Lenny Hochstein to end their marriage. Lisa Hochstein said that while she believed she and her estranged husband were “going through a rough patch,” she felt like they “were at a better place.”

She also said that two days before he approached her for a divorce, she believed they “were in a great place.”

“We were holding hands. And we were taking pictures together. It seemed lovely,” said Lisa Hochstein. “And then two days later, he was acting super strange. And I asked him what’s up. Because I felt something was off. And he said ‘We’re getting a divorce and if you don’t’ – I forget the exact words – but ‘you’re going to get a front row seat to me dating.’”

She clarified that in hindsight “there were some signs” that her now estranged husband wanted a divorce.

“Maybe I just ignored them or I didn’t, like, to dig too deep into them, but for sure, there were signs,” said Lisa Hochstein.

Lisa Hochstein Shared How Her Children Handled Their Parents’ Separation

While speaking to Us Weekly in February 2024, Lisa Hochstein gave an update on how she has been navigating her split with Lenny Hochstein. She said that they have been successfully co-parenting their children, Logan, 8, and Elle, 4.

“When it comes to the kids, and getting them on track, that is one thing that we agree on. So that’s good,” said Lisa Hochstein.

Lisa Hochstein also said she prefers to not talk to her children about her divorce with their father. She said her children have found their parents’ separation “difficult and confusing.”

“I try not to speak about the subject in front of them, ever. If they have questions, of course, I’ll answer the best way I can. But I try to keep them as happy as possible,” said Lisa Hochstein.

In a separate November 2023 Us Weekly interview, Lisa Hochstein said she would have preferred to have not filmed when Lenny Hochstein filed for divorce.

“I didn’t want to give so much of myself. I signed up for the show and it is what it is. And he did it to me on the show, so there’s also that,” said Lisa Hochstein.

Lisa Hochstein Celebrated Her Second Year Anniversary in September 2024

Lisa Hochstein celebrated her second-year anniversary with her boyfriend, Jody Glidden, on August 31. She uploaded an Instagram post that featured several photos of her and Glidden posing together.

“Two years of love, laughter, and a whole lot of moonlit memories. Here’s to the next chapter in our story 🌙💖,” wrote the mother of two in the post’s caption.

Glidden responded to the post in the comments section.

“Who would’ve thought that two people on the rebound would make it through such a wild journey and now, two years later, be blending families? Life is full of surprises! ❤️,” wrote Glidden.