Bravo Personality Calls His Ex The ‘Most Beautiful Woman on the Planet’

“Real Housewives of Miami” personality Dr. Lenny Hochstein recently interacted with his ex-fiancee, Katharina Mazepa’s Instagram upload.

On September 24, Mazepa uploaded a picture of herself.

“Weak WiFi but deeply connected ✨,” read the post’s caption.

Hochstein took to the post’s comments section, writing, “Most beautiful woman on the planet.”

Mazepa acknowledged Hochstein’s comment.

“@lennyhochstein are you flirting with me? 🏴‍☠️,” read Mazepa’s comment.

Hochstein replied that he was indeed flirting with his ex-fiance.

“@katharinanahlik does a bear [explicit] in the woods?” responded Hochstein.

Lenny Hochstein Revealed He & His Ex-Fiancee Broke Off Their Engagement in August 2024

Lenny Hochstein shared that he and Mazepa broke off their engagement in an August 2024 statement to Us Weekly.

“We recently ended our engagement. I have decided to move forward with my life,” read a portion of the September 4 statement.

He went on to say that he has “nothing but love and admiration for Katharina and her family.”

“I am proud of her growth as a woman and will be forever grateful for the time we spent together,” continued Lenny Hochstein.

Us Weekly reported that Lenny Hochstein shared a statement after he announced that he and his estranged wife, Lisa Hochstein, were separating in May 2022. He addressed rumors that he and Mazepa started their romance before he ended his marriage.

“It is true that I am seeing Katharina but none of this happened until after the decision was made to get divorced. This is a very difficult time and I would ask for some privacy so that we can best take care of our children who mean the world to us,” shared Lenny Hochstein in the May 2022 statement.

Lisa Hochstein Wrote an Instagram Comment About Katharina Mazepa

After Lenny Hochstein announced that he and Mazepa broke off their engagement, Lisa Hochstein commented about their breakup on Instagram, as reported by Page Six.

“Our family is relieved that this self-proclaimed home wrecker can no longer harm our children,” read Lisa Hochstein’s September 7 Instagram comment. “Her source of money and fame are now gone due to her cheating. Without that, her ability to engage in lawfare and media abuse will hopefully now end.”

Lisa Hochstein opened up about finding out her husband wanted a divorce while filming the 6th season of RHOM in a November 2023 interview with Bravo. She said she “was trying to keep it a secret because [she] didn’t believe it [herself].”

“I thought we could get back together, and why put this on TV and expose that if we’re going to be fine. If he’s just going through a crazy moment in his life. It was so unbelievable to me, and it just happened. And then a day later, I have to shoot [on RHOM],” said Lisa Hochstein.

She said she made the choice to continue filming the Bravo series even though she “felt like [she] wanted to crawl in a hole a die.”

During the same Bravo interview, Lisa Hochstein spoke about her relationship with her boyfriend, Jody Glidden. She said he is a calming presence in her life.

“He calls himself my emotional support animal because he’s very calming. He has a very calm demeanor,” said Lisa Hochstein.

Katharina Mazepa Opened up About Her Relationship With Her Now Ex-Fiance in a 2023 Interview

In a 2023 interview with Up and Adam, which was released in September 2024, Mazepa addressed the backlash she received after she began dating her now ex-fiance.

“I feel very comfortable in my truth, I am very secure in my stuff. I know what I did, I know what I didn’t do. So any background noise doesn’t affect me,” said the model.

She also said that while she is not a “supervillain,” she is “nobody’s victim.”