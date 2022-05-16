‘Real Housewives’ Husband Confirms Divorce Rumors

A husband of a “Real Housewives of Miami” star has confirmed the pair are getting divorced after 12 years of marriage.

After weeks of speculation, Lenny Hochstein has confirmed that he and Lisa Hochstein are getting divorced.

Here’s what you need to know:

Lenny Hochstein Says He and Lisa Hochstein Are Getting Divorced ‘This Is a Very Difficult Time’

“Lisa and I are getting divorced,” Lenny told Page Six. “A few weeks ago, I denied this because because I am trying my best to protect my family during this process. This is a very difficult time, and I would ask for some privacy so that we can best take care of our children who mean the world to us.”

The couple were recently featured on the new season of RHOM where Lisa discussed prior “emotional” infidelity which occured during the show’s more than five year hiatus. Lenny told the outlet the pair have “contemplated divorce for the last several years.”

Lenny and Lisa have two children, son Logan, 6, and daughter Elle, 2. During the early years of the show the couple dealt with infertility issues.

“I tried my best to avoid it for the sake of our children, who we love deeply. We have been living separate lives for months and made the decision to divorce last month,” Lenny told the outlet. “It was after the decision was made that I started seeing Katharina. This is something that Lisa was well aware of before it happened. Our issues have nothing to do with the filming of the show.”

Lenny Hochstein Says He’s Dating Model Katharina Mazepa but Denied Any Cheating ‘None of This Happened Until After the Decision Was Made to Get Divorced’

In addition to confirming the split, Lenny also revealed he’s dating Austrian model Katharina Mazepa.

“None of this happened until after the decision was made to get divorced,” he told the outlet.

An unnamed friend of Lisa’s spoke to Page Six about the new relationship.

“She’s devastated and disgusted that he would do this to his children. The way he’s out flaunting it is gross,” the friend told the outlet. “She’s just shocked that in a heartbeat he would just abandon his family.”

The friend also said that Lisa is not aware of any divorce proceedings.

“She isn’t directly aware of any divorce talk but can assume the direction it’s going since he hasn’t been hiding anything,” the friend told Page Six. “She hasn’t been served any papers and hasn’t been aware that that’s the case and is just focusing on her children.”

Lisa Confronted Lenny at a Miami Nightclub With Larsa Pippen by Her Side ‘a Drink Was Thrown’

On May 11, Page Six reported a “showdown” occured between the estranged couple at Gala, a Miami nightclub.

The unnamed source told the outlet that Lisa “showed up at 1 a.m” with Larsa Pippen.

“They were all there, and they did have words,” the source told the outlet. “A drink was thrown.”

Sources told the outlet that “Lenny walked in with his ‘new girlfriend'” and “Lisa got in her face and yelled at her.”

At the time, Lenny denied the rumors of the split.

RHOM was not filming at the time, the outlet reported.

Heavy has reached out to Lisa for comment but has not recieved a response.

