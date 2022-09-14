SEE IT: Leonardo DiCaprio Is ‘Getting to Know’ Real Housewives Daughter

Newly single Leonardo DiCaprio is “getting to know” a former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star daughter, according to People.

DiCaprio, 47, split with his long-term girlfriend, Camila Morrone, 25, in August and many fans noticed that, despite how old DiCaprio is, his girlfriends are never over the age of 25. A fan even made a chart to show the theory.

In 2019, Morrone addressed the criticism of their age gap, “There’s so many relationships in Hollywood — and in the history of the world — where people have large age gaps. I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date,” she told the Los Angeles Times.

Now, he’s rumored to be getting close to Gigi Hadid, 27, the daughter of former RHOBH star, Yolanda Hadid.

Here’s what you need to know:

Leonardo DiCaprio & Gigi Hadid Have Been ‘Hanging out in New York City’ & ‘Leo Is Definitely Pursuing Gigi’

According to People’s September 12 report, the pair have been “hanging out in New York City” during Fashion Week.

“They are getting to know each other,” one source told the outlet. “Leo is definitely pursuing Gigi,” a different source told People.

And a third source told the outlet, “They’ve been seen hanging out with groups of people. It’s only been a few weeks since the split. Since then, he’s been hanging out with friends and family.”

Another source told US Weekly that “Leo does have his sights set on Gigi, but she hasn’t shown an interest” but that the pair are “friends, but she doesn’t want to be romantic with [him] right now.”

The same source says, right now, Hadid “doesn’t have her sights on him” yet.

Photos of DiCaprio & Hadid Cozy Together at a Party Surfaced: ‘Gigi & Leo Have Hung out Multiple Times & Are Into Each Other’

Shortly after the reports of the potential budding romance leaked, the pair were spotted together for the first time.

According to the Daily Mail, DiCaprio and Hadid were spotted together on the evening of September 12, during a private party at Casa Cipriani which was being held by Richie Akiva and Darren Dzienciol, two of DiCaprio’s friends.

According to reports, the pair “could be seen leaning in close together.”

After the photos leaked, Page Six reported that the couple is “taking it slow” and going on dates in groups and a few solo dates.

“[DiCaprio] is not someone who is in-and-out of relationships,” the source told the outlet. “He doesn’t jump around hooking up. They are taking it slow.”

The Daily Mail reported that the couple are not exclusive and that “Gigi and Leo have hung out multiple times and are into each other. Gigi thinks he’s a really cool guy,” but that a “majority of their hangouts have stemmed from being in the same social circles at various parties.”

If they do become official, Hadid would be the first woman over 25 that DiCaprio has dated and the first single mother. Hadid has a 2-year-old son, Khai Hadid Malik, who she shares with her ex, Zayn Malik.

READ NEXT: Former Housewife Yolanda Hadid Blasts RHOBH When Asked About Return