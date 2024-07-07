‘Real Housewives’ Star Blamed For Leaked Pregnancy News

Lindsay Hubbard thinks her pregnancy news was leaked by a former “Real Housewives of New York City” star.

On July 4, 2024, the “Summer House” star revealed she is expecting a baby with her new boyfriend. The news comes less than one year after Hubbard, 37, split from her former fiancé Carl Radke. Hubbard has yet to go public with her new beau.

The baby news was a surprise to many fans, but on July 5, Hubbard commented on an Instagram post shared by @tasteofreality to accuse an RHONY veteran of spilling her secret early.

The post claimed, ”Dorinda Medley Allegedly Leaked Lindsay Hubbard’s Pregnancy.”

Hubbard replied in the comment section with, “This was awful! Super disappointing and sad.”

Medley was a star on “The Real Housewives of New York City” from 2015 to 2020. In June, she was announced as a contestant on the third season of the Peacock reality competition, “The Traitors,” per People magazine.

An Insider Denied That Dorinda Medley Leaked the Pregnancy Story

On ‘The Traitors,” Medley will compete against fellow “Real Housewives” stars Chanel Ayan, Dolores Catania, and Robyn Dixon; Bachelor Nation stars Wells Adams and Gabby Windey; “Big Brother” veterans Britney Haynes and Danielle Reyes; Britney Spears’ ex-husband, Sam Asghari, “Bob the Drag Queen” ( “RuPaul’s Drag Race”), Zac Efron’s brother Dylan Efron; Nikki Garcia (“Total Divas”); Bob Harper (“The Biggest Loser”), British royal Lord Ivar Mountbatten; Tom Sandoval (“Vanderpump Rules”); Chrishell Stause (“Selling Sunset’); “Survivor” alumni Jeremy Collins, Rob Mariano, Tony Vlachos, and Carolyn Wiger; and, notably, Hubbard’s “Summer House” co-star Ciara Miller.

But in June, a rumor teased that Hubbard was the original “Summer House” star picked to compete on “The Traitors.” A tip submitted to gossip site Deux Moi alleged that Hubbard was ruled out after producers found out she was pregnant.

The tip teased a “bubbly Bravo star’s” attempt to “house a little secret” was busted by a “Bravo dame” who went berserk to producers. Once the “summer stunner” was exposed, “not only was she clipped from the show, but she was also replaced by someone who she’s not only shared a roof with but a beau with as well,” the tip read.

The fan account @houseofbravo gave a breakdown that made sense: “Summer stunner” was thought to be Hubbard, “Bravo dame” was outed as Dorinda Medley, while the person who “shared a roof“ and a “beau” with the ousted celeb was assumed to be Ciara Miller. (Both Hubbard and Miller hooked up with “Southern Charm” star Austen Kroll in the past.)

Weeks before Hubbard publicly confirmed her pregnancy, the gossip site surmised: “Lindsay is pregnant and when the producers of the show found out they removed her for liability reasons. Story will be released soon when she is ready. But the reason others were upset (maybe Dorinda?) is because another housewife was supposed to be on the show and they pulled her from being pregnant. So they found it unfair that Lindsay would be able to participate pregnant.”

After Hubbard seemingly agreed that Medley leaked her pregnancy news, a source for the RHONY alum denied the claim. “There is absolutely no truth to that,” the insider told Us Weekly of the rumor about Medley and Hubbard.

As of this writing, Medley has not publicly commented on the story. But fellow Bravo star Kate Chastain (“Below Deck”) also weighed in on the drama, writing on X, “Honestly it doesn’t even matter if Dorinda told producers. There’s an extremely thorough health exam and extensive testing you have to take before you can do the show so producers would have found out anyways. Also a pregnant woman shouldn’t want to do those missions.”

Lindsay Hubbard Previously Said the Pregnancy Rumors Were ‘Insane’

Hubbard was previously asked about the pregnancy rumors and her alleged casting on “The Traitors.”

“I’m also trying to understand more about that rumor,” Hubbard said in a June 2024 interview with Rolling Stone. “But unfortunately, no, I can’t really talk too much about ‘Traitors.’”

She also flat-out denied pregnancy rumors not long before confirming she has a bun in the oven. On the June 4 episode of the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast, Hubbard spoke to host Amanda Hirsch. “I mean these rumors are insane. Yeah, no, I’m not pregnant,” she claimed.

Exactly one month later, the “Summer House” star announced her big news on Instagram.

“WE’RE PREGNANT!!!!! 💥💥💥,” she captioned a slideshow of bump pics. “I truly believe the universe has a bigger plan and this is it! My boyfriend and I are beyond excited to welcome our little #HubbCub this Holiday season 2024!! 🦁🎁.”

