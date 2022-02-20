Arrested: Daughter of RHOC Star Found With Drugs

The daughter of a former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star was arrested in Arkansas and is facing drugs and forgery charges.

According to KNWA FOX 24, a local Arkansas news station, Lindsey Knickerbocker, the daughter of RHOC’s Tammy Knickerbocker was arrested on February 12, 2022, in Memphis, TN.

Lindsey Knickerbocker, Daughter of RHOC’s Tammy Knickerbocker Was Found With Meth & Counterfeit Money After Being Pulled Over by Police

According to KNWA FOX 24, Lindsey was “pulled over before 11:30 p.m. in the parking lot of a Motel 6 located in the area of Ingram Boulevard because a patrolling officer noticed her license plate light was out.”

A search of her vehicle produced ” .4 grams of meth, more than $2,000 in counterfeit money, 2 forged checks and a device to print more checks” the outlet reported.

Her identity was confirmed by Crittenden County Sheriff Mike Allen in a now-deleted Facebook post, the outlet said.

“It was a complete surprise,” Chief Todd Grooms said, according to the outlet. “I had no idea that we had someone in our jail that was related to a television personality.”

According to the outlet, who referred to court documents Lindsey was booked on multiple charges including “possession of methamphetamine, cocaine, or heroin (less than 2 grams), possession of a forgery device and forgery in the first degree” and a bond of $25,000 had been placed.

“It’s sad,” Grooms said, according to the outlet. “Especially when it’s someone that you’re able to look at before and after pictures, it’s sad to know that a lot of our younger people today are getting mixed up in that and yeah, it does break my heart.”

She’s expected back on March 31, 2022, for court, the outlet reported.

Lindsey Knickerbocker Was Arrested in 2013 After ‘Ramming Cars While Drunk’ & Assaulting a Police Officer

Lindsey has been in trouble with the law before.

In 2013 she was arrested after she “rammed several parked cars while four times over the limit and then punched one of the arresting officers” the Daily Mail reported at the time.

The outlet reported the December 14, 2013 arrest, which took place on Balboa Island in Orange County, CA.

The outlet reported that Lindsey fled the scene after ramming two cars and then “punched one of the arresting officers in the stomach as they followed Lindsey.”

She was charged with “DUI, driving with a blood alcohol content of .08 or higher, hit-and-run, and battery on an officer” and had a blood-alcohol level of .32 percent, four times the legal limit (.08 percent) allowed in California, the Daily Mail wrote.

According to TMZ, Lindsey plead no-contest to the charges and was “sentenced to 3 years probation, 129 hours of community service, and a 9-month first offender alcohol program.”

Tammy starred on RHOC during its second and third seasons and Lindsey was often featured on the show.

Heavy reached out to Tammy for comment.

