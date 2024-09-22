Fans Beg For Crossover as RHOSLC Star Poses With Friend From ‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’

“Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Lisa Barlow thrilled fans after posting a photo with a star from ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.”

On September 21, Barlow posted photos of her and her husband John hanging with “Mormon Wives” star Demi Engemann and her husband Bret. The foursome met up at Franklin Ave Cocktails & Kitchen in Salt Lake City, Utah.

“Ran into my friend Bret from college and his beautiful wife Demi…. We love them. ♥️ @vidatequila @franklinaveslc,” Barlow captioned the post.

Bret Engemann used to be married to Barlow’s former RHOSLC co-star Angie Harrington.

Lisa Barlow Talked About Demi Engemann’s Husband on ‘Watch What Happens Live’

Barlow’s post came days after she appeared on “Watch What Happens Live” and was asked about “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.” The hit Hulu show is about a group of Salt Lake City women raised in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints who became social media influencers with a group called MomTok.

“I think it’s interesting and culturally it makes sense,” Barlow told host WWHL Andy Cohen of “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.” “And I think it makes Heather [Gay’s] journey make sense too,” she added of her RHOSLC co-star who left the Church.

Cohen then asked Barlow if she knew former RHOSLC “friend” Angie Harrington’s ex-husband.

“I do, I know Bret,” Barlow replied. “Bret used to come to my house and sing to me before I was dating John, with David Osmond. We were totally just good friends. But he was friends with David Osmond too, so they’re both like amazing singers. Isn’t that crazy, from like BYU days.”

Fans reacted to Barlow’s post that showed her posing with the Engemanns.

“We love a crossover moment!” one fan wrote on Instagram.

“Isn’t that Angie Hs ex-husband’s new wife? Messsyyyyyy 😂,” another wrote.

“Demi would be a great addition to SLC. I really want to hear some Angie H gossip, 🤣🤣🤣🤣,” another fan wrote.

“WE NEED ANDY/HULU? AND A CAMERA!” another chimed in.

Barlow also responded to some of the comments. When one fan wrote, “I would love if Demi was on RHOSLC,” the Vida Tequila founder replied, “Same.”

“Get her on your show!!!!” another wrote. “We ❤️❤️ her ,” Barlow replied.

Demi Engemann Said She Interviewed For RHOSLC

Demi Engemann, 30, is 16 years younger than her husband. In a 2023 TikTok video, the future “Mormon Wives” star told followers, “There has been a lot of controversy around our relationship. So, if you don’t know, my husband and I are 16 years apart and I knew him through a family friend growing up. He was so much older than me. When I was 9 years old, he was married to his first wife and having babies.”

Bret Engemann and Angie Harrington split ahead of the third season of RHOSLC. He married Demi in 2021.

In 2024, Demi Engemann spoke about her husband’s past marriage in an interview with Decider.

“My husband’s ex-wife was on ‘Real Housewives’ as a ‘friend of,’” she shared. “I actually interviewed to be on ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.’ And I know a few of the cast members just from past relationships. And so, yeah, we do cross paths and it’s not surprising because Utah is very small and especially the influencer world and community here is very tight-knit. So we do cross paths.”

According to Us Weekly, Bret Engemann shares two sons with Harrington while Demi has a daughter, Maude, from her previous marriage to Blake Corbin.