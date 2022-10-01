Real Housewife Gives Tour of Her Fridge & Fans Can’t Believe What’s Inside

Lisa Barlow is one of the wealthiest cast members on “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.” The self-made star has a net worth of more than $5 million dollars thanks to her Vida tequila brand and marketing company, Luxe, according to Bustle.

The busy working mom has a lot on her plate, but one thing she doesn’t do on a regular basis is cook for her family. “I’m totally not perfect,” she told Entertainment Tonight in 2020. “I don’t even cook for my kids. I go through Taco Bell.”

But believe it or not, Barlow does keep her refrigerator stocked. In September 2022, the “RHOSLC” opened up her door to fans—literally—and there were a few surprises.

Here’s what you need to know:

Lisa Barlow Gave Fans a Peek Inside Her Fridge

In a video shared on the HousewivesofSLC Instagram account, Barlow was seen giving a “tour” of her refrigerator. “You know contrary to popular belief, I do have a stocked fridge,” she told fans.

She then proceeded to show off all of the milk, flavored water, and cheese in her refrigerator. “I live on chocolate and cheese,” Barlow said.

She also pulled out unopened containers of fresh-cut vegetables—“My kids are nourished,” she clarified – as well as fresh salads, salsa, and packaged guacamole. Barlow also highlighted her stash of Diet cokes and microwave hotdogs, before rattling off her family’s fast food orders for the nights that they don’t cook at home.

Fans reacted to the video, with some joking that the freshly stocked fridge seemed “fake.”

“Haha everything is completely unopened and unused and brand new. FAKE,” one commenter wrote.

“She stocked the fridge before they filmed. [Queen] of fast food,” another wrote.

“Everything is unopened Lmao she just filled that fridge,” another cracked.

“Ppsssshhhh girl please, we know you went out and bought all that food just for this video,” wrote another.

Lisa Barlow Does Not Cook at All & Is Known for Her Love of Fast Food

In 2021, Barlow called Salt Lake City “a foodie town,” and even named some high-end dining spots she likes to go to, according to Queerty. But she has been vocal about the fact that she loves fast food.

In an interview with The Cut, Barlow admitted, “I don’t cook at all, I couldn’t even make eggs if you asked me to, but my husband, John, is an amazing cook, and we used to own a restaurant, so I have a sophisticated palate. But I also enjoy a Sausage McMuffin or a Cheesy Gordita Crunch or fried chicken.”

Barlow also offered no apologies for her no-cooking stance.

“I don’t cook; I don’t make [my kids] breakfast in the morning,” Barlow said in a past “RHOSLC” episode. “I think we’ve sat at the dinner table 10 times, in our whole life. I’m not going to change for anybody else. I like the way I am.”

According to BravoTV.com, Barlow did reveal the surprising thing she eats for breakfast every morning – and it’s not eggs.

“4 Kit Kats,” she said, noting that she washes her food down with a supersized 44-ounce Diet Coke with lemon.

