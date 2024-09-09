‘Real Housewives’ Star Makes Controversial Remark at NY Fashion Show

Lisa Barlow was hit with backlash after she made controversial comments about her affinity for wearing real fur.

“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star spoke out at the Daily Front Row’s 11th Annual Fashion Media Awards in September 2024, where she told Us Weekly she is “always a fur girl.”

“I know it’s so controversial, but I love wearing fur,” Barlow, 49, added. She noted that if people would really do their “homework,” they would see that real furs are made “sustainably. “It’s, like, major for you to wear that as opposed to faux fur,” the Vida Tequila founder said.

While those in the fur industry have defended fur as a natural, sustainable resource as opposed to synthetic faux furs they claim are bad for the environment, animal rights organization PETA stated that the production of furs from animals raised on ranches uses “more than 15 times as much energy as does producing a faux-fur coat.”

Barlow has been photographed wearing fur several times since she became famous on RHOSLC.

Fans Reacted to Lisa Barlow’s Comments About Fur

Barlow’s new comments about her love for fur garnered a strong reaction from fans. In comments to a photo posted from New York Fashion Week, some followers denounced the SLC queen bee.

“No no no. I can’t believe you support real fur. I was a huge fan of yours – so disappointed,” one follower wrote.

“Wearing fur isn’t controversial it’s inhumane. They’re living breathing creatures that are tortured. You minimize their pain and screams. What is wrong you?“ a second critic asked Barlow.

“Disgusting 🤮 It’s extremely disappointing when more high profile people with some influence and a platform are so irresponsible,” another wrote on Reddit.

Some fans defended Barlow.

“I would think buying an occasional fur or leather jacket is low carbon footprint compared to regularly eating meat. And some of those could be vintage. Nothing reduce, reuse, recycle about eating animals,” another Redditor wrote.

Barlow often banters with her followers on social media. As of this writing, she has not responded to the fur backlash.

It’s not the first time she has defended her love for fur. In February 2024, a Twitter user posted a video of Barlow wearing a fur jacket. “My jacket is from Sitka Fur,” the Bravo star said in the short clip. “I love wearing real fur because I feel like it’s better for the environment. There’s like, studies on it, so I’ve been reading up on it.”

Lisa Barlow Loves Another “Controversial’ Fashion Trend

Barlow is not exactly relatable to fans. In the RHOSLC season 4 episode “Vacation Crashers,” she lost a $60,000 ring in a bathroom while traveling on a girls’ trip in Palm Springs, California.

While she dresses up in fancy fur, the tequila queen also likes to wear jeans. She told Us she is “over” wide-leg jeans and thinks the skinny style is the way to go. “I mean, if you have a good set of hips and a flat stomach, they’re your best friend,” she said of the sometimes-reviled skinny jeans.

Barlow has a few other must-have clothing items on her list. In 2023, she told New York Maagzine’s The Strategist that she swears by compression socks, especially when traveling, and she always loves a good bodysuit. She added, “I think every closet should have a clean pair of white sneakers.” She touted a low-top platform sneaker in particular.

“Not all sneaker shapes look good with dress pants, but I like wearing mine with my Khaite pants and a Chanel sweater,” Barlow added. “And the platform’s not too much where you look like a Spice Girl, but you still get a little extra lift.”

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Thought ‘Real Housewives’ Star Would Quit After 1 Season