Real Housewife Star Lashes Out at ‘Fake’ Lisa Barlow

The “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Jen Shah announced on November 20 that she was leaving Twitter but her departure from the social media platform wasn’t long-lasting as she revealed that she’d returned on December 11 in a very explosive way.

Shah returned to Twitter with a bang, tweeting on December 11, “I’m back – @LisaBarlow7 get ready b****.” Barlow replied soon after, commenting on Shah’s tweet, “B****? That’s a word you should get used to hearing. Are you mad that you didn’t get a pair of laaaa boutons and taking it out on me? Go send time with your family.”

The exchange was just a small part of the shots fired between the two in the last few days as the ongoing 3rd season of RHOSLC showed a major blowout fight between the cast during a yacht trip.

Shah wrote that she was leaving Twitter in November in response to a long post by Meredith Marks explaining that she wanted to leave the social media platform after it was purchased by Elon Musk. She said she didn’t agree with Musk’s beliefs and would be deactivating her Twitter. Shah replied to Marks’ post, “I agree with you Meredith! Everything you said. Peace out twitter.”

Jen Shah Lashed Out at Lisa Barlow in a Reply to Some of Barlow’s Comments in a Recent RHOSLC Episode

@LisaBarlow7 😂 if that’s what we’re doing…then you’re as fake as your Cheeto finger licking good spray tan, nose job, eye job, boob job…it’s too bad your privilege can’t get rid of those cankles tho. — Jen Shah (@TheRealJenShah) December 12, 2022

Those barbs weren’t the only shots fired between the co-stars as Shah replied to a post by the Queens of Bravo Twitter account which highlighted some of Barlow’s comments from the episode. “Lisa Barlow was *done* with Jen and she is not holding back,” the account wrote, with the caption of Barlow’s comments reading that Shah is “fake as your boobs, your a**, your face — Everything!”

Shah tagged Barlow and replied that if those are the types of shots they were taking, “then you’re as fake as your Cheeto finger licking good spray tan, nose job, eye job, boob job…it’s too bad your privilege can’t get rid of those cankles tho.”

Jen Shah Recently Had an Explosive Episode on RHOSLC’s 3rd Season During a Cast Trip as She Threw Overboard & Shoved Lisa Barlow

The 10th episode of RHOSLC season 3 saw Shah in a major fight with her co-stars, including throwing Angie Katsanevas’ $1500 heels into the water while the cast members were on a yacht. Shah, who was hosting the vacation, was on edge since the start of the cast trip and began getting belligerent.

She poured champagne over Katsanevas’ head, and when Barlow tried to comfort Shah, she pushed Barlow away and accused her of siding with Katsanevas. Shah then threw their charcuterie board into the water as well. Barlow eventually yelled at Shah to “stop being a b****.”

The episode ended after a fateful dinner led to more yelling between the ladies until Barlow got up and left the table. Soon after, Heather Gay and Shah got into a fight and Gay told Shah to find a new friend before also leaving the table.

