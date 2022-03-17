Lisa Barlow Angers Fans Over Jennie Nguyen Comment

A lot went down with the cast of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” in the past year, from Jen Shah’s arrest in March 2021 to Bravo firing Jennie Nguyen in January 2022 over some of her social media posts during the Black Lives Matter protests in 2020.

However, it seems as though at least one cast member thinks Nguyen should get a second chance on the hit Bravo show. Lisa Barlow spoke briefly with TMZ at LAX airport and she said, “You know, Jennie’s always been nice to me so I hope everything’s good with Jennie.”

The RHOSLC star was asked if Nguyen’s firing was “fair” in her opinion and she replied, “Um, you know, I think that that was a tough decision for them to make and it was really hard for everybody involved and I hope she’s doing amazing.”

Later in the interview, TMZ asked Barlow if she thinks that Nguyen “deserves a second chance,” mentioning “cancel culture” and people losing their jobs over social media comments. She answered:

I think everyone in life deserves a second chance, that’s what we’re trying to do, just be a little bit better every single day and hopefully we learn from our mistakes and don’t make them again. But I think, like, that’s how we learn sometimes, we have to make mistakes to learn.

Barlow also said she hasn’t really talked to Nguyen since her firing. “You know, she texted me and I haven’t heard from her since,” she spilled. “She’s always been really busy, they’re serial entrepreneurs so I’m sure they’re really busy.”

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Fans Blasted Barlow for Her Comment About Nguyen & Second Chances

Lisa Barlow says Jennie Nguyen should get another opportunity to star alongside her on "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" … despite an unceremonious exit. https://t.co/QvvlNssO1b — TMZ (@TMZ) March 15, 2022

Fans weren’t pleased by Barlow’s comments to TMZ and there were a lot of reactions on social media when the post circulated. One person replied to TMZ’s tweet, “No and Lisa needs to go too.” On Facebook, one person wrote, “Lisa needs to go too. I would never defend someone who posted the things Jennie did.”

Someone said it was “Unacceptable” and another added, “We [Black] folks must be a joke to Lisa I see.” “She can go join her off camera,” one comment stated. Another agreed, “Maybe, Lisa needs to go, as well.”

There were also other commenters sharing their opinions that Nguyen’s shouldn’t get a second chance. One person wrote, “Just like Seth said to Meredith, ‘sometimes giving a person a second chance is like giving them a bullet because they missed the first time.'” Someone else wrote, “As an Asian like her…you can’t advocate about Stop Asian Hate but yet being so hateful about other minorities.”

Bravo Cut Ties With Nguyen in January 2022 & the RHOSLC Castmember Was Also Criticized By Some of Her Co-Stars

Bravo announced that it was parting ways with Nguyen on January 25, 2022, after fans raised their concerns with some controversial Facebook made by the RHOSLC star in 2020 during the height of the BLM movement. Nguyen’s posts involved sharing memes and photos that appeared to mock the Black Lives Matter movement and used terms like “BLM Thugs,” Page Six reported.

Shortly before her firing, Nguyen posted an apology on Instagram, writing, “At the time, I thought I was speaking out against violence, but I have since learned how offensive and hurtful my words were.” She said she regrets her posts and since then has been “[continuing] to try to learn about perspectives different from my own.”

Some of Nguyen’s castmates spoke out about her posts, with Jen Shah stating in part, “I must now stand up, on behalf of my husband and sons who are African American, to say that I am deeply offended by the racially insensitive posts and comments.” According to People, Shah also criticized Nguyen’s apology as “disingenuous.” Meredith Marks wrote on Twitter that she was “sickened by my co-worker’s racist and prejudicial posts that recently surfaced.”

READ NEXT: Below Deck Star Wants the Show Canceled