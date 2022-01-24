Lisa Barlow Caught Trashing Meredith Marks in Hot Mic Moment on RHOSLC

As “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Lisa Barlow herself once said, “If you take cheap shots, always expect a hangover.”

During the sneak preview for next week’s January 30 episode of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,” they teased Barlow’s hot mic moment, where she was caught talking about her best friend and costar, Meredith Marks, during their cast trip to Zion, Utah.

While Barlow was still hooked up to the microphone for filming, she says behind a closed door, “Meredith can go f*** herself, I’m done with her. I f****** hate her! She’s a w****. She’s f**** half of New York!”

Even though Barlow and Marks have been best friends for over 10 years, they have not been seeing eye-to-eye so far this season. They have fought about Barlow’s friendship with Jen Shah, as well as Marks’ friendship with Mary Cosby.

Viewers can catch brand-new episodes of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” every Sunday night at 9 p.m. Eastern time on Bravo.

Barlow Addressed Her Comments About Marks on ‘Watch What Happens Live’

#RHOSLC star @LisaBarlow7 on her hot mic moment: “I have a little rant that I’m not proud of, but I hit my boiling point.” #WWHL pic.twitter.com/3Q86OHKgQC — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) January 24, 2022

While appearing on “Watch What Happens Live” on January 23, Barlow addressed her hot mic moment after a fan asked her why she thought Marks deleted her birthday Instagram post for Barlow.

“I’m sure it has to do with the next episode,” Barlow explained. “I have a little rant that I’m not proud of, but I hit my boiling point.”

And, when Marks appeared on “Watch What Happens Live” in September 2021, she also shared some more details about her friendship with Barlow when playing a game where she rated Barlow’s loyalty on a scale from 1-10.

“Well, I think from Lisa’s perspective, she will say a 10,” Marks said at the time. “And from my perspective, I would say she views herself as loyal. But we have different definitions of loyalty. I cannot give her a 10. I’m not putting a number on it. I’m not saying she’s not loyal. I think she’s doing the best she can within her own views.”

Marks Admitted That She and Barlow Were in a ‘Rockier Place’ This Season

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight in September 2021, Marks admitted that she and Barlow are in a “rockier place” during this season of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.”

“Our interactions were always very, very different than they are now,” Marks said of Barlow. “We’ve had a very individual friendship. And so us now having more group relationships changes the dynamic between us as well. And so it’s sort of me learning, OK, this is how Lisa handles this type of situation.”

Marks continued at the time, “Lisa and I were definitely in a little bit of a rockier place, and we had some things we need to talk through and work through, which is part of friendship. At the end of the day, if somebody is really your true friend — truly a good friend — you are going to work through things that you don’t see eye to eye on, and you come to some kind of resolution, whatever that may be, and it’s more layers to the relationship.”

