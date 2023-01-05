RHOSLC Star Slams ‘Sofa Surfer’ Co-Stars at Reunion

The reunion for the third season of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” was filmed on December 16, 2022, in New York City, featuring seven stars of the show, all but Jen Shah.

One of the show’s main cast members, Lisa Barlow, recently teased some “surprises” that viewers can expect to see at the reunion, which is set to air later this month. Barlow was asked during an Instagram Q&A, “Who and what will surprise us the most at the reunion?”

The Bravo star replied, “We had sofa surfers who really did/brought nothing to the reunion and the pandering was at max levels. It’s funny how one can think they can rewrite history when it’s all documented.” While Barlow didn’t name any names, some fans speculated on social media that she might be referring to either Meredith Marks or friend-of Angie Harrington.

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

The Reunion Looks of the ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Cast Have Been Revealed

Lisa Barlow is teasing the #RHOSLC Reunion 👀 pic.twitter.com/fcllKdubpT — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) January 3, 2023

There hasn’t been much teased about the RHOSLC season 3 reunion yet but viewers have been able to see the cast members’ looks for the taping. Barlow rocked a plunging, off-white dress and kept her hair loose with slight waves. Marks’ outfit got a lot of mixed reactions from fans as many said her gold velvet dress was gorgeous but her appearance was completely different.

Heather Gay, on the other hand, wore a floor-length, one-sleeve shiny orange dress while Whitney Rose opted for a coral-colored Valdrin Sahiti dress with zipper details. The three friend-of newbies from season 3 also showed off their reunion looks, with Angie Harrington choosing an orange Oscar de La Renta gown.

Angie Katsanevas wrote that she was wearing a custom couture gown designed by Walter Mendez Atelier. Danna Bui-Negrete rocked a red-orange floor-length dress that she said was inspired by her Vietnamese culture “with a modern twist.”

Jen Shah Said She Wouldn’t Be at the Reunion Following Her Lawyers’ Advice

While there haven’t been a lot of teasers regarding the season 3 reunion, cast member Jen Shah did confirm in December 2022 that she wouldn’t be in attendance.

The embattled Bravo star announced that she had decided not to attend the reunion under legal advice. As viewers know, she is scheduled to be sentenced on January 6, 2023, after a plea deal saw her plead guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Shah wrote in a statement that she was initially told in September 2022 that she wasn’t invited to the show’s reunion and then in late November received an invitation to attend “out of nowhere.” The reality star said she was happy to be able to film the reunion and have a voice, but that she was clear with Bravo she wouldn’t be able to discuss her legal case or the sentencing.

Shah claimed that the network found her demand “unsatisfactory” as her sentencing was a storyline they expected to discuss. Shah then said that because of that, she needed to ensure her family’s and her own well-being and wouldn’t be going. Shah is married to Sharrieff Shah Sr. and the couple shares two sons, Sharrieff Shah Jr. and Omar.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’