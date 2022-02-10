Lisa Barlow Boasts She’s ‘Richer’ Than All of Her RHOSLC Co-Stars

Lisa Barlow had a “moment” that may have topped her “hot mic” one.

After Barlow was caught slamming Meredith Marks in a “hot mic moment” during an episode of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,” she continued her rant on-camera. At one point, with most of her co-stars surrounding her, Barlow shouted, “Guess what, I am f***ing richer than all of you, I don’t need to f***ing be here!”

Barlow’s claim that she is richer than Marks, Jen Shah, Heather Gay, Whitney Rose, and former co-star Jennie Nguyen appears to have some truth. According to Bustle, with a net worth of over $5 million, Barlow is the richest self-made RHOSLC star self-made thanks to her marketing company, Luxe, and her Vida tequila brand.

Mary Cosby’s net worth, while close to Barlow’s, is inherited from her late grandmother’s church and restaurant empire.

Lisa Barlow’s Co-Stars Reacted to Her Outburst About Her Wealth

On social media, fans had a field day with Barlow’s “richer than all of you” rant. Some thought it was an epic, “next level” Housewives line.

“She said she’s too rich for this s***!” one viewer wrote on Twitter.

“Oh my God Lisa Barlow saying ‘I’m richer than all of you I don’t need to be here’ is the funniest thing of all time,” another tweeted.

“I wanna be Lisa Barlow SO BAD! She’s skinny, eats Taco Bell all the time and is richer than all of you,” another cracked.

Others were put off by Barlow’s claim.

‘[Lisa Barlow] is richer than any of the other housewives & doesn’t need this #RHOSLC show,” another wrote. “She said so… Remember that if you are thinking of purchasing ANY of her/their products.”

“Kinda cringe,” another added. “Money isn’t everything Baby Gorgeous.”

In addition, according to Bravo insider, on the RHOSLC Aftershow, Barlow’s co-star, Heather Gay, poked fun at her claim that she’s the richest Real housewife.

“She’s not, by the way. Just FYI,” Gay cracked.

“That was so funny,” co-star Whitney Rose said during a “Watch What Happens Live” appearance after the episode aired. “When I watch that back, I still laugh out loud, because that’s not something I ever think about with all of us, so good for her. Maybe she wants to invest in Wild Rose Beauty?”

But Barlow explained her stance.

“The whole point of saying that is I don’t need to be here,” she explained on the aftershow. “I have a good life. I worked really hard for my life. I can leave here, and I can never be a part of this again and I’m good. I’m done. It wasn’t to insult anyone. I went on an apology tour the next day. I mean, I don’t regret saying that. I’ve worked hard, and at this point, I’d had enough. I literally hit my boiling point. I was like, I’m done. And if that offended anyone, whatever. I said what I said.”

Whitney Rose Hinted That Lisa Barlow’s Hot Mic Moment Wasn’t an Accident

The drama with Barlow took place following a disastrous girls’ trip to Zion. Barlow became upset with her longtime friend, Marks, for continually defending and standing by Cosby.

Barlow’s true feelings about Marks were later captured as she ranted behind a closed door with her Bravo pic still attached. She called Marks a “whore” and accused her of cheating on her husband.

“Fake Meredith is a piece of s*** … f*** you!” she screamed. “That f***ing piece of s*** garbage whore. I f***ng hate her. …She f***ed half of New York! She can go f*** herself.”

After realizing she still had her mic still attached, Barlow tossed it out to producers. The second part of her rant, which came as her co-stars tied to calm her down, took place with cameras in the room.

During her appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” RHOSLC star Whitney Rose was asked for her reaction to Barlow’s “hot mic moment.”

“Is it really a hot mic if there’s a producer in the room?“ Rose asked host Andy Cohen.

When Cohen asked Rose if she thought Barlow meant for her comments to be captured, she replied, “I do.”

“I think she lost her s*** a little bit,” Rose added. “I think she lost her cool. But I think at some level she’s obviously been thinking that for a very long time and it finally came out.”

Barlow also appeared on WWHL and admitted that her Zion rant was not her proudest moment.

“I have a little rant that I’m not proud of, but I hit my boiling point,” she explained.

