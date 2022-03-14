Fans Are Going Nuts Over Lisa Barlow’s New Instagram Post

Lisa Barlow took to her Instagram feed on March 12, 2022, to share some new photos of herself ahead of the “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” reunion, and she had fans going crazy over her look.

The reality star shared two photos; one from her mid-section up and the other a full body shot. In the first photo, Barlow is looking off into the distance, in full glam, her brunette hair in tousled waves that appeared wet.

In the second photo, Barlow looked into the camera as she stood against a railing, with the dusk sky as her backdrop. Although her makeup and hair were the same, her outfit was the talk of the comments section. She wore a black, strapless jumpsuit with a deep V-neck cut, along with a pair of high-heeled sandals.

“#UPLOAD,” she captioned the snaps.

Barlow’s Post Was 1 of Her Most-Liked Instagram Posts of 2022

Barlow’s Instagram post received more than 31,000 likes on the platform, making it her second-most liked post of 2022. Her hair stylist, Chris Martin, also shared a few photos from the shoot — in which he is also credited as the photographer.

“Baby gorgeous is here to slay! Always the best time with the queen of Salt Lake City,” Martin captioned his own post of Barlow’s photos from the shoot.

Fans simply couldn’t get over the photos, and let Barlow know in the comments section of the post.

“Lisa!!!!! WOW. Hair goals,” one Instagram user commented.

“How is she this hot,” another Instagram user wrote.

“Fire. Now I understand Barlegend,” a third person wrote, adding several fire emoji. The fan is referring to one of Barlow’s nicknames — a play on her surname — though she is also known as Baby Gorgeous.

“Stunning!!!! My favorite one so far,” a fourth comment read.

“Wow wow wow jaw on the floor,” another social media user added.

Barlow Received Positive Feedback From Other Housewives

In addition to the fan comments, there were several Housewives stars from various franchises who also let Barlow know that she looked great.

For example, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rinna left three red heart emoji on the post. Her co-star, Kyle Richards, commented on Martin’s post. “Love this,” she wrote, adding a fire emoji.

Barlow’s RHOSLC co-star Jen Shah also commented on Martin’s post, simply putting three fire emoji.

On March 13, 2022, Martin shared an additional post with more photos that he took of Barlow.

“So glad we were able to spend time together. Just adore you,” the Housewives star commented on his post.

Meanwhile, Martin credited several people that came together to get Barlow’s look just write. In addition to him doing her hair, she had her makeup done by Los Angeles-based artist Mina Abramovic.

Meanwhile, Barlow’s jumpsuit — that seemed to be a hit amongst fans — was selected by stylist Kelsey Nicole. She is also credited with styling Barlow for the “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” reunion. The look included a strapless purple dress and “6-inch Louboutins,” according to Nicole’s Instagram.

