‘Real Housewives’ Star Receives Warning Ahead of Surgery

“Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Lisa Barlow said she plans to cancel a plastic surgery procedure she had scheduled for next month after supermodel Molly Sims advised her against it.

During a September 18 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Sims was asked her opinion on some “controversial Bravo beauty trends.”

One of the trends was a controversial CO2 laser procedure that “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge underwent last month. The carbon dioxide laser removes thin layers of skin to treat sun damage, wrinkles, scars, and more, according to Cleveland Clinic.

When asked by WWHL host Andy Cohen about “Tamra’s terrifying chemical peel that she’s been documenting on Instagram,” Sims did not hold back.

“OK, this is what my whole [skincare] line YSE [is about],” Sims replied. “You cannot [expletive] your barrier. You cannot do that to your barrier.”

After Barlow admitted, “I was gonna get one on October 28,” Sims urged her not to. “No, no,” she said. “It’s so strong and it pulls your barrier,” Sims explained. “Your face becomes slick. It’s too much, I’m telling you. You will not be able to keep makeup on.”

“I know it’s very controversial,” the 51-year-old model added. “I do not believe in it. There’s a lot of things you can do, but I do not believe in the CO2.”

“I was meant to hear this,” Barlow said. “I trust the model … We’re canceling,” she said as she grabbed Sims’ hand.

Tamra Judge Horrified Fans With Her Swollen Face

Judge made headlines when she shared photos of her swollen face after getting a brow lift, CO2 laser treatment, and a chemical peel on August 30. She posted an Instagram vlog that showed her “nice and crispy” face after receiving the anti-aging treatment. “The swelling is from the CO2 laser,” the 57-year-old RHOC star said in one clip, per Page Six. “Swelling is supposed to be at its worst right now. I don’t know how it can get any worse. I feel like my skin is going to burst. You can see it’s getting oozy. I can barely open my eyes.”

In an interview with The DailyMail.com, Judge said she was in extreme pain from the procedures. “At first it was my forehead that hurt so bad for three days,” she told the outlet. “All I could do is just lay in one spot.”

“So after a couple of days of that, then it became my teeth that were throbbing, and then my sinuses were throbbing, and now my face is crunchy,” she shared. “So every day it’s something new.”

She admitted that she did not know the CO2 laser, which she had done to remove brown spots and fine lines, would be so “brutal.”

Lisa Barlow Previously Denied Getting Cosmetic Procedures

Barlow previously said she had no cosmetic procedures done on her face. According to BravoTV.com, in 2021 she answered “Nope!” when a fan asked her, “Any work you’ve had done on your face?”

The Vida Tequila founder said the secret to her “basic” skincare routine was to never touch her face. “If I do, with the back of my hand,” she said.

In September 2024, Barlow’s RHOSLC co-star Angie Katsanevas posted to X to allege that Barlow gets lip filler treatments that are paid for by “a Park City mystery man.”

Barlow responded on “Watch What Happens Live.” “I don’t have lip filler. But she has a lot,” she said of Katsanevas.