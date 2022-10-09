Lisa Barlow Sounds off on Twitter Troll

Lisa Barlow, the star of “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” has fired back at a fan on Twitter who criticized her husband.

Lisa routinely interacts with fans on Twitter, often sending hearts, likes and comments to the people who tag and support her. But recently she fired back at a fan who took a dig at her husband, John Barlow.

Lisa Barlow Called a Troll a ‘Little B****’ After Someone Accused Her Husband John Barlow of Not Having a Job

I love an unhinged Lisa Barlow. I’m screaming! #RHOSLC pic.twitter.com/sl9e3OzSmE — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) October 7, 2022

“What does John Barlow do? Other than follow Lisa around,” someone tweeted on September 29.

Lisa saw the tweet and replied on October 7.

“Lol…. I’m going to chime in here,” she tweeted. “John Barlow is boss. He’s not punching time clocks and doesn’t report to anyone. He’s an OWNER – he can do whatever the f*** he wants and sometimes that’s hanging with me.” She added a photo of the original poster with John and added, “And she should know this is her drinking VIDA at our party with the owner.”

Another fan without a photo or a name tweeted, “He can do whatever he wants except for speaking for himself apparently” with a meme of Dorinda Medley’s iconic “clip” moment.

Lisa replied to that as well saying, “He’s good at that too, little b****” and included heart emojis.

The same anonymous tweeter replied writing, “So if I put little cute hearts at the end I can call you a little b**** too? Not into that but you’ve got a history of calling people names so not surprised. Have a nice day” to which Lisa said, “It’s not hard to guess who this fake account is.”

Later, fans came to the aid if John and Lisa.

That same day, she posted a photo of John which appears to be him giving a talk at work, “Cheers to the weekend” she captioned the photo. A fan replied writing, “Let them haters know what’s up. You and John BOTH work your a**** off and we all know it.” Lisa replied, “Yup!”

Another fan replied to the photo writing, “Are you trying to prove John actually does something besides move furniture for you,” along with two laughing emojis. Lisa replied, “I think he looks cute.”

Another fan commented on post writing, “I think imo he is genuinely as nice and kind as he is portrayed on RHOSLC, he has an alpha wife whom he loves and adores so he is chill and relaxed, enjoying his life and accomplishments. I don’t understand hurting him at all. Merideth and Seth separated and it’s known.” Lisa replied with a heart and prayer emoji hands.

Lisa & John Met Through Lisa’s Sister ‘My Gorgeous Sister Had Amazing Taste and I’m so Glad I Got to Meet John Through Her’

Lisa and John have been married since 2003.

They both went to the same university but ended up meeting in a unique way … through her sister.

“Next thing you know, I leave Utah, move back to New York, John Barlow is in New York,” Lisa said while doing a fun Q & A with Bravo. “I move to Chicago, John Barlow is in Chicago. We both end up back in Utah […] one night he [asks] me to the movies. We get out of the car we start holding hands and we have not stopped since.”

Prior to their marriage John actually went on a date with Lisa sister, of which she addressed on Twitter.

“John didn’t date my sister. They went on one date,” she tweeted on January 9. She followed that up with a second tweet writing, “Everyone in my family loves John. My gorgeous sister had amazing taste and I’m so glad I got to meet John through her.”

The couple share two children, Jack and Henry.

