Fans React to Lisa Barlow Promoting Vida Tequila on TikTok

On August 10, 2022, “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Lisa Barlow took to TikTok to promote her brand, Vida Tequila. She brought the bottle of tequila toward the camera and proceeded to quickly pour the alcohol into a Moscow Mule mug. She added a mixer and clinked the cup against her phone before taking a sip. She pursed her lips together and looked directly at the camera.

On August 13, 2022, a Reddit user shared the TikTok video on the Bravo Real Housewives subreddit.

“I’m sorry why is this so funny sksfllfa,” read the caption of the post.

Bravo Fans Shared Their Thoughts About the Video

Several commenters shared their opinions on the video.

“She looks like I would trying to do a tik tok,” quipped a Bravo fan.

“She’s going so fast as if she only has 10 seconds to nail these pours lol,” added another.

“She’s so awkward,” wrote a commenter.

“it’s not a race Lisa,” shared a different person.

“She is an innovator. Who else on tiktok is getting transitions in one single continuous shot? 1917 WHO????” stated an “RHOSLC” fan.

“Didn’t even stir that s*** 😆 bet it’s water in the vida bottle,” commented a Reddit user.

“The little spill is the best part. You didn’t want to do another take?” asked another.

“This is so chaotic lmao,” wrote a social media user.

“This is honestly why I love Lisa so much. She tries so hard but is still always off,” shared a Bravo viewer.

“The intense eye contact with the camera is my favorite,” stated another person.

“It’s almost as if she’s never made a drink before. Or, she’s made so many that she just needs to down it and stopped caring about the taste,” asserted a commenter.

“HELP why does she look so stressed 😭 god Lisa, never change,” chimed in a twelfth Reddit user.

Meredith Marks Shared Her Thoughts About Lisa Barlow in February 2022

In RHOSLC season 2, episode 19, Barlow was recorded talking negatively about her former friend, Meredith Marks.

“Meredith can go f*** herself. I’m done with her because I’m not a f****** w**** and I don’t cheat on my husband. Her and her dumb f****** family that poses. Why don’t you own a house? Oh, wait, you can’t, because your husband changes jobs every five minutes? Fake Meredith is a piece of s***. ‘I have your back and I’m offended by that.’ F*** you! That f****** piece of s*** garbage w****. I f******* hate her. She’s a w****. She’s f******* half of New York. She can go f*** herself,” said Barlow.

According to People magazine, Marks addressed Barlow’s comments while filming the RHOSLC season 2 reunion.

“The content is absurd. If that’s how you feel about me, fine. That’s okay, I don’t really care about that. [But] the venom and the hatred that the delivery came with is what resonated,” said the reality television personality.

Marks shared that she was somewhat aware that Barlow may have been harboring negative feelings about her during a February 2022 interview on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.”

“I had certain clues like her blocking her [Instagram] Stories from my husband and children, things that were said to me from other people, but this level of hate is far beyond anything I could have ever imagined and the lies – she spewed it’s like incomprehensible,” stated the RHOSLC star.

