Lisa Barlow Defends Her Reaction to Whitney Rose’s Comments On Explosive RHOSLC Premiere

Lisa Barlow does not think she overreacted to Whitney Rose’s claims that she is the “villain” of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.”

During an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” that aired just after the RHOSLC season 5 premiere on September 18, 2024, Barlow disagreed with a “Work the Polls” segment in which 77 percent of voters felt she overreacted to Rose’s comments.

“I did not overreact,” Barlow told host Andy Cohen. “I think she was still upset that last year they did some flashback to things she accused me of doing that I didn’t do. So I think she was upset about that and she was like trying to clear her own name.”

Barlow jokingly told viewers to “keep voting,” as she did not agree with poll results.

During an appearance on “The Viall Files” in February 2024, Rose talked about Barlow. “We already have [Monica Garcia’s] replacement,” she said. “She’s been here for four years. I guess, it’s not her replacement. We already have that person: Lisa Barlow. Lisa’s always been the villain!”

The RHOSLC cast began filming for season 5 not long after Rose made her comments about Barlow, which helped spawn an explosive premiere episode.

In the premiere, episode titled “Costume or Couture,” Barlow hosted a “Besos” party at the luxury event space Blue Sky Ranch, but she went back and forth about inviting Rose. “I’m inviting Whitney,” Barlow finally decided. “I was kind of on the fence, because she did this podcast. She was rude about me, like, ‘Lisa’s the new villain.'”

Ahead of the dinner, Barlow made a toast, telling her co-stars she loved them all. “I don’t love podcasts,” she added. Turning to Rose, she said, ‘‘We gotta work some things out.”

Rose later asked her, “During your cheers outside, you brought up the podcast. So what’s going on? Like, I feel like you have a problem with me and a podcast.”

Barlow replied, “Your podcast was not about you, it was about me. …You went on a podcast and bashed me.”

Rose called Barlow “self-absorbed” and accused her of only thinking the two-hour podcast was about her. She also said she would “stand by” calling Barlow a “villain.”

The two got into a shouting match which turned into a full-on verbal brawl among all the cast mates.

Lisa Barlow Said No One Is ‘Strong Enough’ To Be a Villian on RHOSLC But She Named the Most ‘Villainous’ Person This Season

Barlow took offense to the “villain” title, but she admitted she could see why Rose gave her the label. Speaking with Decider in an interview published on September 18, Barlow said, “No one’s strong enough to be the villain and that’s a true statement. I think you have to be really mentally strong.”

She added, “I understand why [Rose] would say I’m the villain because I’m mentally strong. I’m direct and I’m thoughtful with how I say things, most of the time.”

While she accused Rose of being a liar, Barlow said, “She’s not the villain. You have to be way stronger than her. You can’t be a liar if you’re a villain, you have to be someone that can own things, come out with things, be direct about things. And I think that’s not her.”

On “Watch What Happens Live,” Barlow was asked to name the biggest villain on “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” this season. “This a hard question,” she replied. “Being a villain takes a lot and so I’m trying to think. This season I think [newcomer] Bronwyn [Newport] might be a little villainous.”

Whitney Rose Did Not See Her Feud With Lisa Barlow Coming

Barlow’s premiere night fight with Rose ended with her booting her from the Besos party. Months after filming wrapped, things don’t appear to be much better between the two cast members.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Rose said of the feud, “It was so quick that I didn’t even see it coming. It was one of those moments where I was mad at myself for forgetting who people really are and knowing the truth. When someone shows you who they are, believe them.”

“I really thought that we were gonna be back to being friends. But it’s a lot harder said than done when you have resentment and a grudge holder,” Rose added of her fractured relationship with Barlow.

“I’m just done pouring energy into meaningless relationships. If it’s a one-sided self-serving relationship, I want no business with that,” the RHOSLC star added.