Lisa Barlow Responds to Whitney Rose’s Claims She’s RHOSLC Season 5’s ‘Villain’

Production is underway for “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” season 5, and Whitney Rose has already predicted that Lisa Barlow will be the “villain” of the new season. “We already have [Monica Garcia’s] replacement. She’s been here for four years. I guess, it’s not her replacement. We already have that person: Lisa Barlow. Lisa’s always been the villain! You’re an iconic villain, Lisa. You’re a Salt Lake icon,” Rose said on the “Viall Files” podcast.

Now, in a February 13 interview for Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast, Barlow is responding to Rose’s claims.

“Maybe I’m a villain to Whitney. I just think Whitney doesn’t like the truth. I told the truth at the reunion and they showed the proof. For some reason, she’s committed to painting me as this person that’s, like, not self-aware. And listen, I understand my edit, I understand how Bravo sees me, but I’m very cognizant of people, I’m very aware of people. I’m very careful of what I say, even on camera, because I know the reaction and the snowball effect of everything,” Barlow shared.

Lisa Barlow Texted Whitney Rose After ‘Villain’ Claims

Barlow went on to share that she reached out to Rose directly after Rose’s “Viall Files” appearance went public, saying, “I thought that was so weird that she was saying that and I literally sent her a text message and I’m like ‘I’m not your storyline season 5. That’s not happening.’ And she’s like ‘You’re not my [storyline].’ And I’m like ‘Keep healing,’ because I think she needs to keep healing.”

The Vida Tequila boss also noted that she tries her best to keep the drama between the RHOSLC cast rather than in the media, and thought that maybe another label would be more fitting for her.

“It’s also interesting to me because I don’t ever talk about my castmates other than to say ‘This is what happened, this is my perspective,’ I don’t ever disparage them. So it was really interesting to me, then I’m like ‘Why are you talking about me on a podcast? We just went through the craziest season 4, why are you bringing me up?’ And how am I the villain? I think I’m the accountant, I always come with the receipts. Maybe she should rethink my label,” Barlow shared.

Whitney Rose Mourned a Loss Between RHOSLC Seasons

Between the end of RHOSLC season 4 and the beginning of season 5 production, Rose took a moment to reconnect with her family legacy and mourn the loss of her grandfather, Bill. She shared a photo of herself in front of a tractor in a January 25 Instagram post.

“The first photo is me standing next to my Grandfather’s tractor at his funeral services this past week. I was lucky enough to grow up next to my Grandpa and Grandma Robinson’s Farm. All of my core childhood memories were with my grandparents and cousins causing trouble around the barn, running through the pastures, bottle feeding the baby animals, watching the horses run, making the pigs mad and hiding in the bails of hay,” Rose wrote in her caption.

Rose also shared a photo of herself as a child on the same tractor, which brought her back to those memories of learning how to ride it.

“I will always honor my family Legacy that helped build Utah into what it is today. The hard work and sacrifice that my ancestors endured has laid the path for me to walk today. My grandpa is my hero. He always made me feel like I was the most important person in the entire world. I am going to miss him deeply but I know that he is still in my blood, heart and soul. I am so proud to be a Robinson. I will miss you Grandpa but don’t you worry I will never let grass grow under my feet. I love you Grandpa Bill,” Rose added in her caption.

