‘Real Housewives’ Star Accused of ‘Cyberbullying’

A “Real Housewives” star’s divorce is getting uglier.

Court records obtained by Heavy revealed that Lenny Hochstein filed for divorce from his estranged wife Lisa Hochstein (“Real Housewives of Miami”) in Miami-Dade County, Florida, on May 20, 2022.

“Lisa and I are getting divorced. A few weeks ago, I denied this because because I am trying my best to protect my family during this process. This is a very difficult time, and I would ask for some privacy so that we can best take care of our children who mean the world to us,” Lenny told Page Six in May 2022. Meanwhile, Lisa told the outlet that she was “blindsided” by the divorce filing.

Since that time, things between the two have become extremely messy — and now, Lisa has been accused of “cyberbullying.”

Lenny’s new girlfriend Katharina Mazepa filed a restraining order against Lenny’s soon-to-be ex-wife on July 27, 2022, according to Us Weekly.

Here’s what you need to know:

Mazepa Said That Lisa Has Threatened to ‘Destroy’ Her

Lenny has denied cheating on Lisa with Mazepa, whom he says he started dating after he and Lisa separated. Since going public with their relationship, Lenny and Mazepa have been event more at odds with Lisa.

Things got so bad, in fact, that Mazepa filed the aforementioned restraining order against her boyfriend’s ex.

“I have been a victim of cyberbullying, intimidation and harassment from Lisa Hochstein,” Mazepa told Us Weekly after filing the restraining order. “Lisa denying these claims and calling them ridiculous are unfortunately just another lie and another deceptive tactic to portray herself. My attorneys and myself have evidence to back up every claim I have made in restraining order filing,” she continued.

“Lisa Hochstein is a bully and has acted horrifically towards me since my relationship with Lenny started. For example, she said to me, ‘Don’t you know who I am?! I have a TV show and I will destroy you,'” Mazepa added.

Lisa responded to the restraining order in a statement given to People magazine.

“This is just another attempt at a woman who is a self-admitted home wrecker to further try to stay relevant. Hopefully her 15 minutes will be up soon. I am working with my attorney on a legal response to her baseless allegations,” Lisa told the outlet.

Lenny Joked About Having a ‘Wife and a Girlfriend’ on Instagram & Lisa Responded

On July 30, 2022, Lenny shared a photo of himself on Instagram.

“In front of the Belvedere palace gate which inspired my design,” he captioned the post. In the comments section, Lenny’s mom said that he looked like he lost some weight.

“Are you on a starvation diet?” his mom asked.

“Having a wife and a girlfriend can be stressful,” he responded.

“Very interesting. I would not suggest that recipe for anyone but you look somehow younger now,” his mom wrote.

“Just a joke, mom,” Lenny added.

It appears as though the exchange has been deleted. A screenshot of the interaction between Lenny and his mom was shared by Instagram account “Comments by Bravo” on August 1, 2022.

