‘Real Housewives’ Star Recalls Being ‘Devastated’ by Husband

A “Real Housewives” star is speaking out after her now-ex-husband said some things during a hot mic moment on the Miami franchise.

Lisa Hochstein heard Lenny Hochstein say that he “might be single” while having a conversation with his pal, Vito. Lenny Hochstein didn’t realize that his mic was on during the conversation — and Bravo chose to use the footage.

When Lenny Hochstein’s friend said he didn’t want to see the two split, Lenny Hochstein responded, “I do.” In the months that followed, Lenny Hochstein filed for divorce, according to Page Six. He and Lisa Hochstein had been married for 12 years. At the time, Lisa Hochstein said that she was “blindsided” by the divorce filing.

“With two young children involved, as a mom I’m going to focus all of my energy and time on them. I’m blindsided by his behavior and reckless handling of the situation,” her rep told Page Six in a statement.

Lisa Hochstein wasn’t aware of her ex’s hot mic moment until months later.

Lisa Hochstein Opened Up on ‘Watch What Happens Live’

During a sit-down with Andy Cohen on “Watch What Happens Live,” Lisa Hochstein spoke candidly about the hot mic moment.

“I need you to update us on the current status,” Cohen said to Lisa Hochstein on the show. “What was your reaction to seeing it on the show?” he asked.

Lisa Hochstein admitted that she had only heard the hot mic moment “less than a week” before it aired on RHOM.

As for her reaction?

“It was a lot. Devastated. Shocked. Almost confirmed some suspicions I’ve had,” she said. “I always thought something might have been going on,” she added.

Lisa Hochstein told Cohen that she and her ex “barely” communicate and that they only exchange information that pertains to their kids, Logan and Elle.

Lisa Hochstein Admitted She Was Trying to Work on Her Marriage

At the beginning of the new season of RHOM, Lisa Hochstein seemed to think that everything with her marriage was going to last. She told Cohen that she was determined to work on things, figuring that she and her then-husband were working toward the same goal.

“I was trying my best to fix any problems. Like, most marriages have ups and downs, and we were definitely going through a rough patch, but I just felt like we were at a better place. Better than last year,” she explained.

“Lenny is who he is. He’s always been that way, so I really didn’t think anything of it, but everyone around me saw what was going on except me,” she said, adding, “I didn’t see it myself.”

She went on to admit that she does think there were “signs” that her marriage was falling apart but she thinks she may have “ignored them.”

Since that divorce filing, things have gotten fairly messy between the Hochsteins. And Lisa Hochstein told People magazine that she would never get back together with her ex because of it.

“He’s done so many horrible things to me — too much has been said and too much has been done — that any chance of a reconciling is gone in my mind. I have no hopes of getting back together. That ship has sailed,” she told the outlet in mid-December 2022.

