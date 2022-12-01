‘Real Housewives’ Star Is Struggling Financially Amid Divorce Proceedings

A “Real Housewives” star is having a tough time financially amid her divorce.

Lisa Hochstein from “The Real Housewives of Miami” is asking her ex-husband, Lenny Hochstein, for temporary support, according to court documents obtained by Heavy.

In court documents filed in October 2022, Lisa Hochstein requested her ex pay for her attorney fees in addition to other costs associated with the former couple’s legal battle.

“There is no question the Husband is the financial breadwinner and provider for the family. The Husband earns millions of dollars each and every year,” Lisa Hochstein claims in the paperwork previously filed. About a month later, Lisa Hochstein filed additional court documents requesting “temporary support” from Lenny Hochstein to buy things like diapers for her kids.

Lenny Hochstein filed for divorce in May 2022.

“Lisa and I are getting divorced. A few weeks ago, I denied this because because I am trying my best to protect my family during this process. This is a very difficult time, and I would ask for some privacy so that we can best take care of our children who mean the world to us,” he told Page Six in May 2022.

Lisa Hochstein Has Filed an ‘Urgent Motion’ in Court

In court documents files in Miami-Dade County in Florida on November 16, 2022, Lisa Hochstein claims that her husband’s American Express Credit Card, which she has had access to since 2009, got declined when she went to buy diapers for her kids.

“The Husband is not providing the Wife with any direct support other than temporary access on an American Express credit card that is in Husband’s name that he threatens to be returned. He has not transferred money to the Wife’s bank account in several months. The Husband has cancelled the Wife’s credit card that he had been primarily responsible for. The Husband has even taken away the Wife’s vehicle and insists that she utilize a two door to transport the minor children. The Husband’s clear strategy now is to force the Wife into submission by refusing to provide the Wife or minor children with any direct support,” the court documents read, in part.

Lisa Hochstein is now requesting “temporary support” for both her and the former couple’s children, son Logan, 7, and daughter Elle, 3.

The Hochsteins do have a pre-nuptial agreement, though Lisa Hochstein has been trying to get it thrown out.

Lisa Hochstein Discussed Her Divorce at BravoCon 2022

Without getting into too many of the legalities surrounding her divorce, Lisa Hochstein did talk about her split at BravoCon 2022. She provided fans with some details about how things have been going for her over the past few months.

“These women are like my sisters. Having to deal with what I’m going through privately and publicly for the whole world to see was so difficult,” Lisa Hochstein said during a panel, according to People magazine.

“My kids get me through every day. It’s been six months, and there’s a light at the end of the tunnel, and hopefully I’m gonna get there soon,” she added.

Lisa Hochstein also received some advice from “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Sutton Stracke.

“Don’t forget to take as much money as you can — because you earned it,” Stracke said.

