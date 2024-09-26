‘Real Housewives’ Star Announces Death of Family Member

“Real Housewives of Miami” star Lisa Hochstein revealed her father, Roger MacCallum, has died.

People magazine reported that on September 25, Hochstein took to her Instagram account to share the news of her father’s death with her social media followers. Hochstein honored her late father’s memory by uploading several pictures of him throughout his life.

“RIP DADDY,” read the caption of the post.

Several Bravo stars flocked to the post’s comments section to share their condolences.

“So sorry for your loss❤️ sending lots of love,” wrote “Real Housewives of New York” alum Luann De Lesseps.

“Oh Lisa, my heart is broken for you. May his memory bring you some comfort during this time. God bless you and your family. Sending you love and prayers 🤍,” commented “Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent.

“Oh no my love I’m so sorry 😍,” added RHOM star Guerdy Abraira.

“Im so sorry Lisa! Sending lots of love. ❤️❤️❤️, ” wrote RHONY alum Jill Zarin.

Hochstein’s RHOM co-star, Larsa Pippen, also wrote, “I’m so sorry for your loss. Praying for your family.”

Lisa Hochstein’s Boyfriend Left a Message About Her Father

People magazine reported that Hochstein’s boyfriend, Jody Glidden, left heartfelt comment about her late father under her September 26 Instagram post.