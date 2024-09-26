‘Real Housewives’ Star Announces Death of Family Member

“Real Housewives of Miami” star Lisa Hochstein revealed her father, Roger MacCallum, has died.
People magazine reported that on September 25, Hochstein took to her Instagram account to share the news of her father’s death with her social media followers. Hochstein honored her late father’s memory by uploading several pictures of him throughout his life.
“RIP DADDY,” read the caption of the post.
Several Bravo stars flocked to the post’s comments section to share their condolences.
“So sorry for your loss❤️ sending lots of love,” wrote “Real Housewives of New York” alum Luann De Lesseps.
“Oh Lisa, my heart is broken for you. May his memory bring you some comfort during this time. God bless you and your family. Sending you love and prayers 🤍,” commented “Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent.
“Oh no my love I’m so sorry 😍,” added RHOM star Guerdy Abraira.
“Im so sorry Lisa! Sending lots of love. ❤️❤️❤️, ” wrote RHONY alum Jill Zarin.
Hochstein’s RHOM co-star, Larsa Pippen, also wrote, “I’m so sorry for your loss. Praying for your family.”
Lisa Hochstein’s Boyfriend Left a Message About Her Father
People magazine reported that Hochstein’s boyfriend, Jody Glidden, left heartfelt comment about her late father under her September 26 Instagram post.
“Lisa, I saw firsthand how happy your dad was that you were here this summer with the kids. It was easy to tell from his friends’ messages and how happy he was this summer that he was beyond proud of you,” commented Glidden. “I know how crushing this past couple of years have been for you but you truly have grown into such an amazing new version of yourself that your kids will be proud of someday.”
Glidden also offered his boyfriend words of encouragement.
Lisa Hochstein Opened up About Her Relationship
Lisa Hochstein shared that her family, friends, and Glidden have helped her navigate and her estranged husband, Dr. Lenny Hochstein’s ongoing divorce, in a November 2023 interview with Us Weekly.
“I have such great friends around me, I have great family around me. And I have an amazing boyfriend, Jody, around me, so that is helpful,” said the mother of two. “Otherwise, I probably would have crawled into a hole and just stayed there. Because I’m still dealing with this crazy person. This bully. Everyday there’s a new motion or something with a lawyer. He just won’t stop. So it’s just causing a lot of stress for me.”
While speaking to Us Weekly in January 2024, Hochstein said she had received backlash for her relationship with Glidden. She explained that she has been criticized for “jumping into this relationship so fast” following her 2022 separation from her estranged husband.
“You guys need to remember this was months and months down the line that I entered a relationship with Jody. And then we didn’t become serious until months and months later. So, I didn’t just jump into a relationship and if you find the right person, why would you throw that away?” said Hochstein.
She also described her boyfriend as “the most loveliest man.”
“He’s just so different than what I’m used to. In my entire life, actually. I’ve never quite had a relationship like this,” said Hochstein to Us Weekly.
She clarified that she is not sure if she would like to marry Glidden.
“I just — I don’t know. Yes and no. I just don’t like all the bad stuff that comes along with divorce. We’re good right now,” said Hochstein during the Us Weekly interview.
Lisa Hochstein & Jody Glidden Celebrated Their Two Year Anniversary
Hochstein and Glidden celebrated their two-year anniversary in August 2024. Hochstein celebrated the occasion by uploading several pictures of herself posing with her boyfriend on Instagram.
“Two years of love, laughter, and a whole lot of moonlit memories. Here’s to the next chapter in our story 🌙💖,” read the caption of the August 30 Instagram post.
