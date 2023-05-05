‘Real Housewives’ Star to Receive $8K Per Month Amid Divorce Battle

“Real Housewives of Miami” star Lisa Hochstein was awarded $8,000 per month as temporary support from her estranged husband, plastic surgeon Dr. Lenny Hochstein, Page Six reported on April 27, citing legal documents. Judge Abby Cynamon decided the plastic surgeon would start paying his estranged wife via direct deposit starting May 1, Page Six wrote, after reviewing court records.

Lenny Hochstein, 56, must “maintain the status quo” financially for the “RHOM” star, 40, and their two children, 7-year-old Logan and 3-year-old Elle, by paying their medical insurance, “the kids’ school tuition, extracurriculars, camp and more,” Page Six wrote, citing the legal documents.

The plastic surgeon — known as the “Celebrity Boob God” — must also pay for $60,000 worth of Lisa Hochstein’s legal bills, the outlet said, citing court records.

The judge previously ruled that Hochstein’s salary from “RHOM” — where she earns $30,000 per episode — was “woefully insufficient” to pay for her lifestyle and their kids, the publication wrote, according to the legal documents they reviewed.

Her legal team argued that Lenny Hochstein provided a lavish lifestyle for Lisa while they were married. “[Lenny] has significant and substantial assets and earns millions of dollars a year as [a] successful plastic surgeon,” court documents wrote, per Page Six. “Without [Lenny’s] contribution, [Lisa] cannot provide the needs and necessities of life as they were established during the marriage.”

Lisa Accused Her Estranged Husband of Cheating on Her

Lisa and Lenny Hochstein — who were married for nearly 13 years — confirmed their divorce in May 2022, but they tell a different version of events. While Lisa Hochstein maintains that the doctor cheated on her with 27-year-old Guess model Katharina Mazepa, the plastic surgeon says he and the “RHOM” star were already estranged when they started dating.

“Lisa and I are getting divorced. A few weeks ago, I denied this because I am trying my best to protect my family during this process,” he told Us Weekly in May 2022.

“It is true that I am seeing Katharina, but none of this happened until after the decision was made to get divorced,” he continued. “This is a very difficult time and I would ask for some privacy so that we can best take care of our children who mean the world to us.”

In Instagram statements, Lenny Hochstein claimed that Lisa had also moved on.

“One of the guys she’s dating has been to our home, has vacationed with us, and has had a ‘friendly’ relationship with her for 7 years but I’m the bad guy?” he wrote on social media.

Lisa Hochstein Filmed About Her Divorce for ‘RHOM’

Lisa Hochstein didn’t want to hide the truth about her marriage from Bravo cameras while season 5 of “RHOM” was filming.

“There were days when I couldn’t get out of bed, but the show goes on and life goes on,” Lisa told OK! Magazine. “I’m in mid-season filming, having no idea this was going to happen. But I kept on filming and telling my story. I tried to do it with as much grace as I could considering this happened with two little babies.”

Lisa Hochstein has experienced a rollercoaster of emotions.

“I didn’t know I had that strength within me. There’s times where I’m in bed in the fetal position crying about these things. I’m human, we have these moments. I’m just trying to be as strong as I can for my kids because I don’t want them to see that,” she told the publication. “I don’t want my daughter and my son to understand at their young age what’s happening right now.”

Rumors swirled there will be a season 6 of “RHOM,” per Bustle.