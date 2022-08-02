Housewife Slapped With Restraining Order by Husband’s Girlfriend

Lenny Hochstein’s model girlfriend Katharina Mazepa has filed a restraining order against “The Real Housewives of Miami” star Lisa Hochstein, US Weekly reports. The Hochsteins are embroiled in a messy divorce that has grown increasingly contentious, court records obtained by Heavy show.

According to Lenny Hochstein, he began dating Mazepa after he and his Bravo reality TV star wife separated earlier this year, denying accusations that he cheated on his wife. The plastic surgeon recently filed a court document accusing his estranged wife of creating a “finsta,” or fake Instagram, to harass Mazepa on social media. That accusation came after Lisa Hochstein’s lawyers accused Lenny of introducing his girlfriend to the couple’s children without the “RHOM” star’s consent.

Mazepa told US Weekly in a statement, “I have chosen not to respond back with threatening or distasteful messages to Lisa but rather deal with this in a professional and proper manner which is through the judicial system. I am hopeful through this filing to allow the public to know the real truth, which is that I was not involved with Lenny until after Lisa and him had separated. … It is only after Lenny’s separation that we began dating and having a relationship.”

According to US Weekly, Mazepa’s representative said the protective order was filed “solely for the purpose to harm Katharina’s physical safety, emotional well-being, reputation and business,” adding that they have discovered multiple finsta accounts they say Lisa Hochstein has been using to accuse Mazepa and Lenny Hochstein of having an affair.

Mazepa told US Weekly, “The truth is I am not a homewrecker, I am not someone destroying a family, and I am not someone acting in an inappropriate manner as is being stated publicly by Lisa. This filing will prove that and the injunctive relief for her that has already been granted by a judge will hopefully stop the online bullying, stalking, harassing and threatening behavior from Lisa.”

Lenny Hochstein’s Attorneys Say Lisa Hochstein Has Used Fake Instagram Accounts to Post ‘Vicious Commentary’ on Mazepa’s Instagram & Say She ‘Seemingly Delights in the Conflict’

Lisa Hochstein and Dr. Leonard Hochstein have been married since 2009 and share two young children together. Lenny Hochstein filed for divorce in Miami-Dade County court on May 20, 2022, citing “irreconcilable differences … to the extent that their marriage is irretrievably broken and there is no present hope for a meaningful reconciliation.” The couple had been separated for several months before the divorce was filed, according to court records.

A prenuptial agreement the couple signed has been at the center of dispute between the two. In a June court filing, Lenny Hochstein sought to have a judge enforce the prenup, saying it requires his wife to move out of their $52 million Star Island home while the divorce is settled. Lenny Hochstein said in the court filing he has offered to buyLisa a $3.5 million house in the Miami area or pay her rent.

Lisa Hochstein has not left the home and her attorneys are challenging the validity of the prenup, according to court filings. In the motion contesting the enforcement of the prenup, her attorneys also said that Lenny Hochstein had been living with Mazepa until signing a lease on an apartment in a luxury Miami skyscraper in May.

In her court filing, Lisa Hochstein also accuses her estranged husband of coming into their home to “verbally berate and threaten” her in front of their kids an effort to get her to leave the house. The filing also mentions Mazepa, with her lawyers writing, “The parties have two very young and sheltered children and have just learned their parents are separating. The minor children are not responind well to the parties’ dissolution. The husband has exposed the minor children to his presumed girlfriend which is detrimental to the best interest of the minor children.” They added that Mazepa:

has acted and continues to act in a manner that would be seen as injurious by this honorable court to the minor chuldren should she have any contact or access with the minor children at this time. As such, the court should require certain safeguards and parameters during husband’s time sharing to ensure he does not expose the minor children to his presumed girlfriend. Similarly, if the wife was to begin dating, she should also be prohibited from exposing the minor children to any significant others. What is good for the goose is good for the gander. The wife is not dating, has not dated, has always been loyal to the husband and continues to be loyal to the husband even though the husband filed this divorce unnaounced and wihtout the wife’s knowledge. Given that the wife is the parent primarily responsible for the upbringing of the minor children, it is in the best interest of the minor children for the wife to exclusive use and possession of the former marital residence. There has been certain conduct engaged in by the husband that will not be plead at this time for the purpose of maintaining some semblance of the parties’ privacy.

In response to his estranged wife’s motion, Lenny Hochstein’s lawyers wrote that he “has not introduced (‘exposed’) the children to his girlfriend. He will notify the wife and he will first seek the independent advice of a qualified mental health professional before he does so. It is undisputed that Florida law entrusts and empowers the husband to exercise his judgment as to whom the children will interact with during his time-sharing.”

The motion, which can be read here, adds, “Since the inception of these proceedings, the husband’s court filings have been succinct, disciplined and quite frankly, kind. The wife has elected to responded in this action, to the media, and on her social media with vitriolic and unequivocally false allegations. The husband will remain above the fray.”

Lenny Hochstein’s attorneys added, “Quite frankly, if the wife were legitimately concerned about ‘exposing’ the children to Ms. Mazepa, she would refrain from giving media interviews, creating social media posts and discussing Ms. Mazepa while filing scenes for her reality show. She not only refuses to exercise this restraint, she seemingly delights in the conflict.”

The motion adds, “The wife could also delete her finsta account, which is an Instagram account the wife created under a pseudonym to post defamatory comments to Ms. Mazepa’s Instagram account. Her vicious commentary can be viewed not only by Ms. Mazepa’s 1.7 million followers, but the children, their friends and the general public as well.”

Mazepa Is Going Through Her Own Divorce

Katharina Nahlik Mazepa, a 26-year-old Austrian-born model, is currently going through her own divorce. Mazepa filed for divorce from her husband, U.S. diplomat Shilo Mazepa, in June 2022, according to Miami-Dade court records. They have been married since 2019 and do not have any children, court records show. They have been separated since 2021.

A representative for Mazepa told Page Six she and the 55-year-old Hochstein began dating after they both separated from their spouses. The rep said in May, “Katharina made Lenny aware that she herself was navigating a divorce, and he made her aware that he was currently going through a separation and divorce as well. They are in the early stages of getting to know each other. They are both going through similar circumstances, and together they bonded over navigating their own divorces from their recent first date.”

According to another May report by Page Six, Mazepa and Lisa Hochstein had a “showdown” at a Miami nightclub. “Lisa got in her face and yelled at her,” a source told Page Six.

Mazepa told US Weekly, “It is unfortunate that Lisa has taken the low road to make such false allegations which presumably are being made to gain an advantage over Lenny in the divorce proceedings which is inappropriate. I look forward to just focusing on protecting my physical and emotional well-being, my reputation, my business relationships and living a peaceful life with my boyfriend.”