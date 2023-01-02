‘Real Housewives’ Star Calls Out Her Ex & His New Girlfriend on Social Media

Lisa Hochstein and Lenny Hochstein’s explosive split has been playing out in season 5 of “The Real Housewives of Miami” and Lisa Hochstein has just lashed out at her estranged husband on social media over some of the season’s incidents.

On December 14, 2022, Dr. Lenny Hochstein told Page Six that his now-infamous hot mic moment was edited in Lisa Hochstein’s favor. He said that he’d told her “dozens of times” that he wanted a divorce and she either “didn’t care or didn’t take me seriously.”

He told the publication he’d already decided to leave his wife and had wanted to wait until filming for RHOM season 5 ended. He also shared with Page Six that he was tired of her “constant partying” and told her he “couldn’t take it, not even one more day.”

The plastic surgeon’s claims were shared on the Instagram account All About The Real Housewives, where Lisa Hochstein took to the post’s comments to share her side of things and slam Hochstein’s remarks. “I talked to bravo it’s absolutely not edited,” she said. “He said what he said. He’s upset because he got caught.”

She accused her estranged husband of trying to deflect and added that he loved to have parties at their home and would invite many women from Instagram. “He was constantly communicating with these women against my wishes,” she claimed. “Including the current gf for years. She was always around and in our home for ‘parties.'”

Lisa Hochstein Also Shaded Her Ex Over a Video of a Confrontation Between Them

As was teased on RHOM, Lisa Hochstein confronted her estranged husband and his girlfriend at a club in Miami, which took place in early May on Mother’s Day weekend. The video shows the RHOM star approaching Lenny Hochstein while his girlfriend, Katharina Mazepa, looks at the camera and licks her lips. The only clear audio is from the plastic surgeon asking Lisa Hochstein, “What are you doing, Lisa?”

The video was posted on the RHOM Peacock Instagram account, where someone wrote that the new couple has “karma waiting” and that they felt terrible for the Hochsteins’ children who will see how he “publicly displayed his infidelity.” Someone else added, “And how much he disrespected their mother.” Lisa Hochstein replied that “it was also Mother’s Day” when the video was taken.

Hochstein teased the run-in on RHOM when she described to her mother-in-law, Lenny Hochstein’s mother, what happened at the club. “I bumped into him at Formula 1, I bumped into him,” she said. “Turned around, holding the hand of the girl,” adding that her estranged husband “didn’t care.” She said she asked him to leave and then questioned Mazepa about being a “homewrecker.”

“And she looked at me and she licked her lips,” Lisa Hochstein explained as her mother-in-law appeared revolted and replied that it was “disgusting.”

Lisa Hochstein Also Replied to Accounts That Pointed Out Instagram Likes From Her Ex-Husband’s New Girlfriend Going Back Several Years

Lisa Hochstein also put her ex on blast on other posts that pointed out that his new girlfriend, Mazepa, had liked several posts of the family together going back several years.

“There’s so many more this person has liked for over 2 years on both of our accounts,” Lisa Hochstein shared. “She was also following until a few months ago.” The RHOM star added that Mazepa had gone to many of their family parties at her ex’s invitation.

Heavy confirmed that some of Dr. Lenny Hochstein’s photos, including a Valentine’s Day post to Lisa Hochstein calling her “the love of my life” in February 2020, were in fact liked by Mazepa.

