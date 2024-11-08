‘Real Housewives’ Star Loses Lawyer From Team Amidst Ongoing Divorce

“The Real Housewives of Miami” star Lisa Hochstein has been involved in an ongoing divorce process with her estranged husband Lenny Hochstein since May 2022. Now, more than two years into their divorce proceedings, InTouch has reported an update on their progress.
Lenny Hochstein’s Lawyer Said Lisa Hochstein Was Delaying the Divorce Proceedings
Changes to Lisa’s legal team are not the only delay in the divorce process. According to InTouch, Lenny stated in the latest court documents, “The parties have been working on a parenting plan which is mostly agreed to and to which they have been abiding by to-date.”
Lenny’s lawyer went on to add that the reason they are unable to finalize the parenting plan is because, “[Lisa] is refusing to agree to a non-disparagement and confidential provision… Of course, the parties keeping their personal matters confidential and not disparaging each other whether publicly or privately, especially around the minor children, is always in the best interest of the children… Yet again for reasons unknown [Lisa] will not agree to said provisions.”
RHOM Producer Reacts to Watching Lisa Hochstein’s Divorce from the Beginning
Lisa learned about Lenny’s divorce during the filming of RHOM season 5, and in a November 2023 behind-the-scenes video, Lisa got to interview Dana, one of the show’s producers, about what it was like for her to see Lisa go through those early phases of her divorce on camera.
“I did not like seeing you so upset, and I didn’t like everything that was happening to you. I was there as it was unfolding from the beginning,” Dana shared. “I think I was with you in the hotel room in the Keys when you were [first finding out about Lenny’s divorce filing].”
Lisa admitted that she tried to keep her marital woes under wraps, hoping she and Lenny would be able to mend their differences off camera and pretend nothing had happened. “It was so unbelieveable to me, and it just happened, and a day later I had to shoot, it’s my job,” Lisa remembered.
“That’s the challenging thing about what you guys do,” Dana added. “It’s your real life, and the real stories are unfolding. And like you said, you weren’t expecting that, and we weren’t expecting that as producers, but we’re moving forward.”
