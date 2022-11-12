‘Real Housewives’ Star’s Salary Revealed in New Court Documents

A court filing in the bitter divorce between “The Real Housewives of Miami” star Lisa Hochstein and her estranged husband, Dr. Lenny Hochstein, gives fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the Bravo reality TV show.

According to her husband, Lisa Hochstein has been paid $30,000 per episode to appear on “RHOM” since the show premiered in 2012, his lawyers said in court documents obtained by Heavy. Hochstein appeared in 14 episodes of the show in season 4, and season 5 is set to have 10 episodes.

The salary info came in a filing responding to a request from Lisa Hochstein to have her plastic surgeon husband pay for her attorney’s fees while the divorce is settled. His lawyers wrote, “It remains incongruent” that Lisa Hochstein, “who earns an exorbitant salary for appearing on a popular reality show, has the need for any temporary spousal support.”

Lenny Hochstein argued, “at the very least,” his wife, “should rely on her own lucrative income to supplement the amounts of money” he is paying to “support her” and “take care of” their young children, the court documents show. A judge has not ruled on Lisa Hochstein’s motion to have her husband pay for her legal fees.

Lenny Hochstein filed for divorce in May 2022. The couple has been married since October 2009 and separated weeks before the divorce filing in Miami-Dade County, Florida, records show. Their split has played out on social media and will be a key part of the upcoming season of “The Real Housewives of Miami,” which returns to Peacock on December 8.

Lisa Hochstein is also facing a separate legal battle with Lenny Hochstein’s girlfriend, model Katharina Mazepa, who obtained a temporary restraining order against her, accusing the reality star of cyberstalking and harassment. A hearing is scheduled in that case for November 28.

Lisa Hochstein & Lenny Hochstein Have Traded Barbs in Court Documents

Lisa and Lenny Hochstein have been going back and forth in court documents since the divorce case began in May. Most of the drama centers around a prenuptial agreement, which Lisa Hochstein is fighting to have thrown out. Lenny’s girlfriend, Mazepa, has also been a point of contention.

According to court documents, Lenny Hochstein’s lawyers have argued that the prenup requires Lisa Hochstein to leave the couple’s home while the divorce is finalized, but he says she has refused to leave and continues to live their with their son and daughter. The plastic surgeon has said he offered to buy her a new home or pay for her rent if she leaves. A judge has not ruled on that dispute.

In the most recent court filing, Lisa Hochstein’s lawyers wrote that her husband is “the financial breadwinner and provider for the family,” saying he earns “millions of dollars each and every year.” Her attorneys said he has paid more than $100,000 to his lawyers and forensic accountant, but hasn’t paid an initial retainer for Lisa’s forensic accountant or professional fees.

The Trailer for the Upcoming ‘Real Housewives of Miami’ Season Puts the Hochsteins’ Divorce in the Spotlight

The Real Housewives of Miami | New Season | Official Trailer | Peacock Original New Season of The Real Housewives of Miami is streaming December 8 on Peacock, plus catch up on Season 1-4 streaming now: pck.tv/3E4VQPc Synopsis: The Peacock original series THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI is back for another muy caliente season with new alliances, loyalty and relationships on the line. The ladies of the “Sunshine State”… 2022-10-16T18:45:01Z

The Hochsteins’ divorce will seemingly be a major storyline in the upcoming season of “The Real Housewives of Miami,” the trailer for season 5 shows. The trailer starts with Lisa Hochstein talking with her castmates about Lenny Hochstein dating Mazepa, saying, “In the blink of an eye, my life changed. … I’m losing my best friend, I’m losing my husband, to another woman.”

After Lenny Hochstein filed for divorce in May, he told Page Six in a statement, “I tried my best to avoid it for the sake of our children, who we love deeply. We have been living separate lives for months and made the decision to divorce last month. It was after the decision was made that I started seeing Katharina. This is something that Lisa was well aware of before it happened. Our issues have nothing to do with the filming of the show.”

Lisa Hochstein told Page Six, “With two young children involved, as a mom I’m going to focus all of my energy and time on them. I’m blindsided by his behavior and reckless handling of the situation.”