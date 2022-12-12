‘Real Housewives’ Star Celebrates Major Court Victory in Legal Battle: ‘Vindicated’

“The Real Housewives of Miami” star Lisa Hochstein has won her court battle with Katharina Mazepa, the model girlfriend of her estranged husband, Dr. Lenny Hochstein.

Mazepa filed for a restraining order against the Bravo TV reality star in July. A judge ruled after a November 28, 2022, hearing that there is not enough evidence to keep the protective order in place, court records obtained by Heavy show. The judge said in a ruling, “Upon review, the evidence presented is insufficient under Florida law … to allow the court to issue an injunction for protection against domestic, repeat, dating or sexual violence or stalking.”

Mazepa accused Hochstein of cyberstalking, threatening and harassing her, according to court documents. Lenny Hochstein filed for divorce from his wife in May 2022 after the couple separated. He and Mazepa have said in court filings they began dating after the split. Mazepa is also going through a divorce with her husband, court records show. Mazepa said in court documents that Hochstein used fake Instagram accounts to harm her reputation on social media and made threatening phone calls to her. Hochstein denied any wrongdoing.

Miami-Dade County Judge Ayana Harris wrote in the order of dismissal of the restraining order, “Court does not find that phone call/messages served no legitimate purpose and also does not find that petitioner suffered any substantial emotional distress.” Weintraub found there was “no just cause” for the protection order to continue, court records show. The case was dismissed without prejudice, meaning that Mazepa could re-file the case.

According to court documents, Mazepa said Hochstein called her and said, “You are going to pay…. You don’t you know who I am … I am going to destroy you. … You home wrecking whore. You don’t know who i am, i have a TV show and I am going to destroy you.”

Mazepa’s attorneys wrote in court documents that they confirmed posts made on Instagram under fake names were posted by Lisa Hochstein. The posts, “threaten deportation, calling immigration, and other threats of harm,” herlawyers wrote, adding that Hochstein”“has been creating other fake Instagram accounts and commenting on her own posts using other accounts to spread false information” in a “‘smear campaign’ in her efforts to further harass, stalk and cause harm to” Mazepa, court documents show.

Lisa Hochstein’s ‘Real Housewives of Miami’ Co-Star Testified in Her Defense

Lisa Hochstein told People in a statement, “I feel vindicated. I’m happy to say the court system works and that the judge saw right through these false and fictitious accusations against me. I only wish she wouldn’t have spread these lies in the first place, as it was clearly a waste of time, money, and energy for all of us involved.”

She added, “I’m squeaky clean, I’ve never done anything, hurt anybody, I’ve never threatened anyone with physical harm in my life. I believe it was all just an attempt to vilify me in the press, paint herself as the victim in the public eye so people wouldn’t criticize her for being in a relationship with a married man, and help Lenny in our divorce proceedings. Because she filed this three months after any contact had happened between us. There was no reason to come after me. … It never should have been granted in the first place! Restraining orders are granted when you threaten someone with physical harm and they’re in danger for their lives; her life was never in danger. None of what she claimed was true and the court proved that.”

Mazepa’s attorney, Lorne Berkeley told People, “the judge recognized that the acts complained of did, in fact, occur by Lisa, and were found to be credible and legitimate as Ms Mazepa complained,” but said the law makes it difficult for a permanent injunction to be obtained. “While we respect the court’s decision, we do not agree that such an exception should have been applied in this situation,” Berkeley told People.

The court battle between Hochstein and Mazepa took several months to play out, with multiple hearings and continuances, court records viewed by Heavy show. According to court documents, Hochstein’s “RHOM” co-star, Larsa Pippen, was one of the witnesses during the November 28 hearing that led to the restraining order being dismissed.

Pippen told Page Six on December 10, “I know how hard it is when you have lived this lifestyle and have young kids and suddenly you have to figure out your life. It’s a scary place to wake up one day and realize your life is never going to be the same. I’ve been helping Lisa handle things with Lenny, especially when it comes to the kids. When you go through a divorce, there’s an ugly phase, right? And so I just wanted her to think about the kids when it’s crazy at times.”

Lisa Hochstein’s Bitter Divorce Battle With Her Estranged Husband, Dr. Lenny Hochstein, Is Still Ongoing

The divorce battle between Lisa and Lenny Hochstein, who have two young children together, is continuing to play out. The two sides have traded barbs in court filings over the past several months. At the center of the dispute is a prenuptial agreement, according to court documents obtained by Heavy. The divorce is a key storyline in the new season of “The Real Housewives of Miami,” which was released on Peacock on December 8.

According to court documents, Lisa Hochstein has accused Lenny of trying to “financially strangle” her during their divorce proceedings. She has filed for temporary support and asked a judge to order her estranged husband to pay her legal bills. Lenny Hochstein’s attorneys have argued that he has provided her with financial support and said Lisa Hochstein earns $30,000 per episode from “RHOM.”

Lisa Hochstein told People about the divorce case and restraining order battle, “It’s just so embarrassing. To go through something like this so publicly would never have been my decision. And I stayed silent for months. But we signed up for this and it’s going to be out there, whether we like it or not.”