‘Real Housewives’ Star Faces Jail if She Violates ‘Stalking’ Order

“Real Housewives of Miami” star Lisa Hochstein is being accused of stalking her estranged husband’s girlfriend, court documents obtained by Heavy reveal. Model Katharina Mazepa filed a request for an order of protection in Miami Dade Court in July. Mazepa has been dating Dr. Lenny Hochstein after he and Lisa Hochstein separated earlier this year. Lisa Hochstein has denied any wrongdoing.

Lenny Hochstein, a 56-year-old Miami plastic surgeon, filed for divorce from his 40-year-old reality star wife in May 2022 after more than 12 years of marriage. The divorce quickly became heated. Lenny Hochstein said in court documents that he began dating Mazepa, a 26-year-old Austrian-born model, after separating from his wife. Mazepa filed for divorce from her husband, Shilo Mazepa, in June, court records show.

The newly public court documents show Instagram comments that Mazepa’s attorneys say were made by Hochstein using a “finsta,” slang for a fake Instagram. Mazepa’s attorneys say in a court filing obtained by Heavy that Hochstein has made “threatening phone calls,” to Mazepa, created “fake social media accounts” and posted “threatening and false statements” about Mazepa online.

Mazepa accuses Hochstein of saying in a phone call, “You don’t know who I am, I have a TV show and I am going to destroy you,” and of threatening to have her deported, despite Mazepa being in the U.S. legally with a green card.

Hochstein is also accused of threatening, “to use her participation in the Bravo series, ‘The Real Housewives of Miami’ as a ‘stage’ to further,” her “campaign of harassment, threats, defamation and bullying,” of Mazepa “through the TV show. All with the willful and malicious intent to ‘destroy’ the public image” of Mazepa” and “stalk and harass” Mazepa “as threatened directly” by Hochstein to Mazepa in phone calls and messages, according to court documents.

A Judge Granted a ‘Temporary Injunction for Protection Against Stalking Violence,’ With the Threat of a Misdemeanor Charge & Jail Time

A “temporary injunction for protection against stalking violence” was granted by a judge on July 25, with a hearing set for August 15, court records show. The injunction requires Lisa Hochstein to stay more than 500 feet away from Mazepa’s home, more than 100 feet away from her vehicle and from communicating directly or indirectly with her. According to Florida law as described by the 15th Judicial Circuit court:

Stalking is the repeated following, harassment, or cyberstalking of one person by another. Cyberstalk means to engage in a course of conduct to communicate, or to cause to be communicated, words, images, or language by or through the use of electronic mail or electronic communication, directed at a specific person, causing substantial emotional distress to that person and serving no legitimate purpose.

“If the judge decides the sworn allegations contained in the paperwork meet the requirements of Florida law for the issuance of an injunction, the judge will enter a Temporary Injunction, which will be valid for 15 days,” according to the 15th Judicial Circuit. A hearing was set for 15 days after the temporary injunction was issued, which will be August 15.

Hochstein was served with the temporary injunction by a Miami-Dade Police Department officer on July 29 at her Star Island home, court records show. The officer had tried and failed to serve Hochstein with the injunction twice on July 28, records show. The temporary injunction includes a threat of a misdemeanor charge and possible jail time if Hochstein violates it:

Willful violation of the terms of this injunction, such as: committing an act of stalking against Petitioner; going to or being within 500 feet of Petitioner’s residence, place of employment, school, or other place prohibited in this injunction; knowingly and intentionally coming within 100 feet of Petitioner’s motor vehicle, whether or not that vehicle is occupied; committing any other violation of this injunction though an intentional unlawful threat, word or act to do violence to Petitioner; telephoning contacting or communicating with Petitioner, unless indirect contact through a third party is specifically allowed by this injunction; defacing or destroying Petitioner’s personal property, including Petitioner’s motor vehicle; or refusing to surrender firearms or ammunition if ordered to so by the Court, constitutes a misdemeanor of the first degree punishable by up to one year in jail, as provided by sections 775.082 and 775.083, Florida Statutes.

Hochstein is not allowed to contact Mazepa directly or indirectly, either in person or by any other manner, including by mail, phone calls, through another person or online messages, according to court documents obtained by Heavy. If Hochstein has any firearms, she is required to surrender them.

Mazepa’s Court Filing Includes Screenshots of Instagram Comments She Says Were Made by Hochstein Using a Fake Name

Mazepa’s application for an order of protection claims she is a victim of stalking because Hochstein has, “committed stalking … previously threatened, harassed, stalked, cyberstalked or physically abused the petitioner … threatened to harm petition or family members or individuals close with petitioner.”

An addendum filed by Mazepa’s attorneys provides further details about their accusations against Hochstein. The court document states that Mazepa and Lenny Hochstein began dating in May 2022, after both had started divorce proceedings with their spouses. The addendum accuses Lisa Hochstein of making threatening phone calls to Mazepa after her first date with Hochstein.

According to the court documents, “The phone call made directly by LMH to KM and the threatening statements include but are not limited to the following: ‘You are going to pay,’ ‘You don􏰂t you know who I am,’ ‘I am going to destroy you,’ ‘You home wrecking whore,’ ‘You don􏰂t know who i am, i have a TV show and I am going to destroy you.'”

Hochstein, “did not stop at phone calls,” to Mazepa, “and has and continues to cyberstalk and bully” her “online,” her lawyers said in the addendum. Hochstein’s lawyers said they have evidence showing Hochstein created fake Instagram accounts to comment on Mazepa’s photos and added they were working with Instagram to obtain “additional proof.”

“In fact, one account which all of a sudden after divorce proceedings and after KM and Dr. Hochstein began dating, began cyberstalking KM and harassing and defaming KM under the Instagram handle ‘kellyalexa2021’ which has been confirmed to be LMH as can be seen by the associated information with the account.” Password recovery information for that account includes a phone number associated with Hochstein, according to court documents.

According to the addendum, comments made by he “kellyalexa2021” account called Mazepa a “home wrecker,” “soulless trying to get a married man with 2 young children. Pure evil. Soon everyone will know,” and accused her of trying to “destroy families with young children.” One comment said, “if you think you’re getting dragged now just wait you’ve seen nothing yet,” according to the court filing. Another accused Mazepa of “lying to immigration” and only getting married for a green card.

Mazepa’s lawyers say they also have direct messages and other public posts that they will show at trial. “These other messages also, threaten deportation, calling immigration, and other threats of harm,” Mazepa’s lawyers wrote, adding that Hochstein “has been creating other fake Instagram accounts and commenting on her own posts using other accounts to spread false information about Petitioner and to further” Hochstein’s “‘smear campaign’ in her efforts to further harass, stalk and cause harm to Petitioner and her reputation.”

According to Mazepa’s lawyers, after Lenny Hochstein indicated in a court filing in divorce court that he was aware of the fake Instagram, the name of the account changed to “tony2345610.” Her lawyers said, “this is all a clear pattern of stalking.” The full court filing can be read here.

Hochstein Has Denied the Accusations & Her Attorneys Plan to Respond During a Court Hearing, Which They Hope to Delay Until After She Returns From Vacation

Lisa Hochstein has denied the accusations made by Mazepa and her attorneys. “Regarding his girlfriend, I am working with my attorney on a legal response to her ridiculous allegations which everyone knows are untrue,” Hochstein told Page Six. “What a waste of their time and money.”

She told US Weekly, “She didn’t have any respect for my life, my children, or my family … why should I have any respect for her attempt at a sob story? I’m not going to waste my time and energy responding to a woman who is a self-proclaimed home-wrecker who does nothing but lie. She’s writing her own version of reality, and I can’t wait for my day in court to showcase the truth.”

Hochstein’s day in court might be delayed a bit. Her attorneys are seeking to have the August 15 hearing pushed back until after August 22, because Hochstein is going to be on a pre-planned vacation, according to court records. They have also requested a 45-minute hearing, rather than the scheduled 15-minute hearing, in order to present evidence, court records show.