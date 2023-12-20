Real Housewives Star’s Teen Son Hospitalized in South America

The teen son of “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Lisa Barlow is in the hospital—far away from home. On December 19, 2023, Barlow posted to X to reveal that her son Jack was hospitalized during his Mormon mission in Bogota, Colombia.

“I miss Jack every day – he has been in the hospital for 3 days and it’s killing me not being there,” Barlow wrote.

The update came hours after Barlow posted a photo of her 19-year-old son doing mission work in the South American country.

Here’s what you need to know:

Lisa Barlow Shared Few Details About Jack’s Condition

Barlow did not reveal why Jack was hospitalized, but she did field some questions from fans. When one follower asked her why Jack is in the hospital, Barlow wrote, “They are figuring it out.”

She was also asked if she was allowed to visit her son in the hospital. “We will know more tomorrow,” she replied, adding, “We can get permission.”

When another fan told Barlow, “Hope he is okay,” she replied, “He will be. Hard being so far away.”

The Vida Tequila founder also assured fans that her son is not obligated to stay in Colombia if he does not want to. “If he wanted to come home tomorrow, he could. He has private conversations with us,” she wrote.

Just after Jack graduated high school in 2023, Lisa Barlow shared that he had decided to forgo college and serve on a two-year Mormon mission instead. “A mission is devoting two years of your life to serving others and teaching people about Jesus Christ,” Barlow explained in a confessional on “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,” per BravoTV.com. “So, Jack’s giving up two years of his life to basically help everyone but himself.”

Jack is the eldest son of Lisa and her husband John Barlow. They also share an 11-year-old son, Henry.

Lisa Barlow Previously Said Her Son Jack’s Decision to Go on a Mormon Mission was ‘Thrilling’

Jack Barlow’s decision to go on a mission became a storyline on RHOSLC, as co-star Heather Gay, who left the Mormon church in 2019, questioned the move.

Barlow shared more details on her son’s plans during a September 2023 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live.” “We can’t see him for two years,” she told host Andy Cohen. “He’s been in the missionary training center for the last few weeks. And he takes off on Thursday,” she said at the time.

But in November 2023, a Reddit user claimed to have seen Jack shopping at a TJ Maxx store in Tustin, California. A photo surfaced showing the teen in the store wearing a missionary name badge. The sighting caused some fans to assume Barlow stopped her son from going out of the country for his mission.

“His VISA was delayed ♥️,” Barlow tweeted on November 13.

“In early December 2023, the Bravo star shared an update. “Jack Barlow is in Colombia ♥️♥️,” she tweeted.

Barlow previously admitted her concerns about her son going to South America for two years. “I cannot believe he’s going to Colombia,” she said in a season 4 episode of RHOSLC, per Us Weekly.

“He’ll probably be held up at gunpoint at least once or twice on his mission,” she added. “My friend’s son was just there. He was held up at gunpoint, like, weekly, so he carried, like, an extra few bucks in pocket and just, like, handed it over. He’s like, ‘OK, I see the gun, here’s the cash.’ But I mean, overall, it’s thrilling.”

