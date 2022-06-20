‘Real Housewives’ Star’s Husband Wants Her Out of $52 Million Mansion

Divorce proceedings between “Real Housewives of Miami” star Lisa Hochstein and her estranged husband, Dr. Leonard Hochstein, are shaping up to be a nasty fight, court documents obtained by Heavy reveal.

Leonard Hochstein says the couple’s prenuptial agreements require his wife to leave their $52 million dollar mansion as they set up separate households, but so far she’s refusing to leave. The cosmetic surgeon and med spa owner says in court documents that he has even offered to buy her another home or pay for her to rent one while the divorce is settled.

Lenny Hochstein filed for divorce in Miami-Dade County, Florida, on May 20, 2022, according to court documents. He told Page Six at the time, “Lisa and I are getting divorced. A few weeks ago, I denied this because because I am trying my best to protect my family during this process. This is a very difficult time, and I would ask for some privacy so that we can best take care of our children who mean the world to us.” He added that the couple had been “living separate lives for months” and made the decision to divorce in April. They have two children, Logan, 6, and Elle, 2.

Lisa Hochstein responded in a statement to Page Six saying, “With two young children involved, as a mom I’m going to focus all of my energy and time on them. I’m blindsided by his behavior and reckless handling of the situation.” She added in a June 8 tweet, “I know I’ve been pretty quiet. I’ll have a lot to say soon.” She also retweeted a follower’s June 8 Twitter reply that said, “Girl we are all on your side. What REAL MAN kicks the mother of his children out of the ‘family home’?? He should be leaving, end of story.”

Lenny Hochstein Says He’s Offered to Buy Lisa Hochstein a $3.5 Million Home in the Miami Area

In a June court filing, Lenny Hochstein’s attorneys requested a judge set a date for Lisa Hochstein to leave their mansion on Star Island, where the couple and their two children have been living. They bought the home through foreclosure proceedings in 2012 for $7.6 million, according to public records. Their plans to renovate the historic house created controversy, according to The New York Times. The home is now valued at $52.2 million, according to Zillow.

The Hochsteins have been married since 2009. “In anticipation of their marriage, the parties executed a valid and enforceable Prenuptial Agreement, in which both were represented by fine and experienced attorneys,” Lenny Hochstein’s lawyers wrote in the court filing. “The parties agreed, and it is set forth in their Prenuptial Agreement, that in the event of a dissolution of marriage, the Husband is entitled to retain the residence where the parties presently reside, which is titled in his sole name, as his separate property, free from any claim by the Wife.”

His lawyers added that the prenup requires Lisa Hochstein to leave the home within 30 days of divorce proceedings being initiated. They wrote that Lisa, “has indicated she currently does not intend to vacate the marital home.” Lenny’s attorneys have requested a judge set a hearing to rule on the issue, but no hearing has been set yet. The prenuptial agreement itself has not been filed publicly as part of the divorce proceedings so far.

The attorneys added in the court filing that the prenuptial agreement does allow for Lisa Hochstein to keep some assets and to receive “significant spousal support, including temporary support,” but does not require for Lenny to provide her with a new home. However, his attorneys say he has offered to do so. They wrote:

Nonetheless, the Husband has offered to (1) purchase a $3.5 million dollar residence where the Wife may reside, or (2) rent the Wife a luxury residence for a reasonable period of time while she obtains her own residence. Although the Wife has her own income and assets, the Husband has also offered to pay all of the Wife’s moving costs, which again is not contemplated by the Prenuptial Agreement, and take all steps necessary to comfortably transition the Wife to luxurious accommodations that are comfortable for her and the children. The Husband has enlisted the assistance of an excellent realtor who specializes in high-end properties. The Wife will not discuss, let alone agree, to a date she will move. The Husband remains hopeful that the Wife will cooperate to agree to a date certain to vacate the marital residence. The Husband is also hopeful that the Wife will not jeopardize the Husband’s present willingness to vastly exceed the terms of their Prenuptial Agreement by persisting in her current path of delaying the inevitable and incurring unnecessary attorney fees to accomplish the inevitable.

In Lenny Hochstein’s initial divorce filing, his attorneys wrote, “Irreconciable differences have arisen between the parties to the extent that their marriage is irretrievably broken and there is no present hope for a meaningful reconcilliation.”

They added, “Both parties married each other with the full intent of starting a family and becoming parents together. They delight in being parents to their two children. The husband’s goal is to ensure the children enjoy the benefits derived from a congenial and cooperative shared parenting relationship that is focused on the best interest of the children.” He has asked for shared parental responsibility, including a parenting plan and timesharing schedule. Lenny Hochstein has also offered to “fully provide for all of the children’s needs when they are with him and when they are with the wife.”

Lisa Hochstein Shaded Lenny in a Father’s Day Instagram Post Amid Their Messy Divorce, While Her Estranged Doctor Husband Is Defending Himself Against Cheating Rumors

I seriously can’t wait for #RHOMiami and I’m seriously loving this shade @lisahochstein is giving . pic.twitter.com/doji4fn4Lg — Sofie (@Oohhsophie) June 19, 2022

Lisa Hochstein took to Instagram to send some apparent shade her husband’s way on Father’s Day, before eventually deleting the post. Screenshots show that Hochstein posted a photo with her two children with, “Happy Fahter’s Day to all the amazing dads out there who put their families first.”

While court records indicate a nasty divorce is likely to play out legally, the two sides have also been trading words in the court of public opinion. At the center of the messy divorce is Lenny Hochstein’s new girlfriend, Austrian model Katharina Mazepa. Lenny Hochstein and his 26-year-old girlfriend have denied they were having an affair prior to his split from Lisa Hochstein and her separation from her husband, according to Page Six. In an Instagram comment in June, Lenny Hochstein responded to a fan’s cheating accusations by writing, “didn’t cheat.”

In May, Page Six reported that Lisa Hochstein confronted Mazepa and Lenny at a Miami nightclub and threw a drink during a “showdown.” According to Page Six, “Lisa got in her face and yelled at her.” There were no cameras rolling at the time, according to Page Six. Season five of “RHOM” is expected to air on Peacock later this year.