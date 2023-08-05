Real Housewife Star Accused of Playing the ‘Victim’ by Her Estranged Husband

Dr. Lenny Hochstein was roundly criticized by several Bravo stars after announcing his engagement to Katharina Mazepa, 27, on July 29, amid his ongoing divorce from “Real Housewives of Miami” star Lisa Hochstein.

Lenny Hochstein, 57, responded to the criticism while speaking with Us Weekly and said he wanted to “clear up some things” regarding his estranged wife and his new engagement. “For two years prior to telling Lisa I wanted a divorce, my life was miserable,” he told the publication. “I was treated like a servant, not a partner. I was nothing more than an ATM machine to her; funding her party lifestyle and her constant need for more material things.”

The plastic surgeon said he told the RHOM star multiple times during the two-year period that he wanted a divorce but that she “didn’t care.” According to him, he’d decided to file for divorce after filming for RHOM season 5 ended. “We [hadn’t had] a husband-wife relationship since 2021, and in 2022 we were living in separate bedrooms. I made the decision that we were getting divorced but wanted to wait until filming ended. Mentally I was already checked out.”

However, his plan changed mid-season after he said he reached his breaking point. “She was typically staying out partying until 4 or 5 a.m. on a regular basis, but that day she did not come home until 8 a.m. It was the last straw,” he claimed.

Lenny Hochstein Denied Lisa Hochstein’s Claims That Katharina Mazepa Is His Mistress

Lisa Hochstein made her feelings on her estranged husband’s engagement very clear when she wrote on her Instagram Story, “Congrats to my current husband and his mistress on their engagement.” However, Lenny Hochstein hit back at those comments in his interview with Us Weekly, claiming that “there was no cheating” during his marriage and Mazepa “was never a mistress.”

Lenny Hochstein went public with Mazepa at the same time as he confirmed he and Lisa Hochstein were separating in May 2022, though he told Page Six at the time that his relationship with Mazepa didn’t start until the divorce decision had been made. While reiterating those comments in this week’s interview with Us Weekly, the plastic surgeon slammed the RHOM star for painting herself as the victim.

“I told [Lisa] that we were going to get divorced and that I was going to start seeing other people,” he said. “I’m tired of Lisa’s false victim narrative. She’s no victim. She’s a selfish, self-centered person who cares about nothing past herself. Not me, not the children. Absolutely nothing.”

Meanwhile, Lisa Hochstein has called her ex’s proposal to Mazepa “staged” and called him “thirsty.” She claimed that the couple had actually already been engaged and told Page Six, “Now look who’s acting like a real housewife. [Lenny] is so desperate for attention he had to stage a marriage proposal weeks after they were actually engaged. Stop being so thirsty.”

She also denied his claims that they were sleeping in two separate bedrooms and said the opposite was true and they were living as a true married couple until the end of the relationship.

Lenny Hochstein Also Addressed His Mother’s Response to the Engagement

There was a lot of fallout after the news of Lenny Hochstein’s engagement broke, some of which was centered on the surgeon’s mother, Marina Hochstein. She commented on the post announcing the engagement and shaded Lisa Hochstein as she wrote that her son would finally be in a marriage with a woman who loved him and respected him.

The plastic surgeon shared his thoughts on his mother’s comments with Us Weekly, explaining that he “didn’t like” her comments but understood why she’d made them. “She knows the real Lisa and she was trying to protect her son. I’m not going to fault her,” he explained.

