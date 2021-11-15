Lisa Rinna’s Mother Lois Has Died Following Stroke, Granddaughter Confirmed

Lois Rinna, the mother of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star, Lisa Rinna has died following a stroke, her granddaughter has confirmed.

“My guardian angel for the rest of time,” Amelia wrote on Instagram. “I love you so much my Lolo… you were and will always be much more than a grandma to me.. you were my best friend. My strength. My rock. My everything. Your laughter never failed to light up any room you ever walked in. Anyone who got the pleasure to meet you was so blessed.. there will never be anyone like you. Thank you for being the strength our family needed. Thank you for teaching us what it means to be a strong woman… and just like that.. you’re back with Frank.. I know they’re having a party for you.. and you are dancing your way through heaven… you’ll never be gone… “I did it my way..” “Me too.” 5:05 am.”

Lisa announced her mother had suffered a stroke on November 10, 2021 and was near death. Almost daily, Lisa updated fans with photos and videos of her mother through the years.

Shortly after Amelia’s post, Lisa took to Instagram to also confirm the news.

“Lois DeAndrade Rinna,” she wrote. “June 7, 1928 – November 15 2021 5:05am. Heaven Has a New Angel.”

Lois was famously adored by the housewives, sometimes joining them for lunch dates and giving out pearls of wisdom.

On one episode in season 9 it was revealed Lois was nearly killed decades ago by a Bay Area serial killer.

“He tried to rape her. He tried to killer her,” Lisa said on the show. “Luckily, a military policeman had seen them drive down this deserted road and he knew no one was supposed to be down there and he followed them down. My mom was saved that day by that military policeman.”

The man, David Carpenter, would later become known as the Trailside Killer. He was tried and convicted for the attack on Lois and served nearly eight years, USA Today reported.

“I was lucky. Very lucky. I shouldn’t be here. You shouldn’t even be here,” Lois said in the episode. “I was the first one he went to jail for. They gave him seven and a half years.”

Upon his release from prison, he would go on to kill six women and one man along trails in Marin and Santa Cruz counties during a span of eight months in 1980-81, the outlet reported.

“That was a really bad thing,” Lois said. “I knew him. I thought that was it. … He’s straddling me. He had a hammer in one hand and a knife in the other.”

Lisa Announced Lois Had a Stroke and Was ‘Transitioning’ on November 10

Late Wednesday night, November 10, 2021, Lisa took to Instagram to share a video of Lois dancing along with the news that her mother was near death.

“I know how much you appreciate and LOVE Lois so I need to tell you that she has had a stroke, I am with her now, So lets celebrate her and send her so much love while she transitions,” Rinna wrote on Instagram. “I was so conflicted to share this very very sad news with you, but I know you would want to know.”

On June 7, 2021, Lisa shared with her followers that she was seeing her mother for the first time in a year and a half as the mother-daughter celebrated Lois’ 93rd birthday.

Condolences From Fellow Housewives and Fans Flooded in After the News of Lois’ Death

Over the course of a few days, Housewives and fans flooded to Lisa Rinna’s Instagram to share their well-wishes for the Rinna family.

Eileen Davidson wrote, “Sending so much love to Lois and to you and your family.” Sutton Stracke wrote, “We love her so much.”

Teddi Mellencamp wrote, “We love you Rinna and Lois! You are all in our prayers” with a crying emoji.

Cindy Crawford wrote, “Sending love and prayers.” RHOSLC’s Lisa Barlow wrote, “forever dancing.”

