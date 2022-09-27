Lisa Rinna Gets Destroyed by Fans Over ‘Circus Ringmaster’ Look

Lisa Rinna’s choice of attire for Crystal Kung Minkoff’s 1920s-themed birthday party was hit-or-miss with viewers, with many ridiculing the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star’s fashion choice.

For the event in RHOBH’s 19th episode of season 12, Rinna wore a black suit with a white button-up shirt and paired the look with a black top hat and dangling silver earrings. Here is a photo of the cast at the event:

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Fans Ridiculed Rinna’s Look, Comparing It to ‘Mr. Peanuts’ or a ‘Ventriloquist’s Doll’

Who wore it better?

Like for Garcelle. Retweet for Rinna #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/c6vA0pyM4l — Harry’s Sauce (@seenonbravo) September 22, 2022

Rinna’s outfit choice for the evening was panned by viewers, including one who said Rinna “looked like the WB frog.” Another said, “Rinna looks like a ventriloquist doll that got cursed and came to life.” Some said Rinna looked like a “magician” or “Mr. Peanut.”

Someone commented, “Rinna looked like she was going to the circus.” Another agreed, “Lisa needed a whip. She looked like a circus ring leader.” Someone else commented, “Rinna looks like a circus ringmaster.” One person wrote, “Garcelle [Beauvais] nailed it & then Rinna showed up & I felt bad for her She couldn’t pull it off.” Another person asked, “How was Rinna dressed in the 20’s theme?” Someone asked, “We’re is rinna ventriloquist string??”

Rinna channeling the Monopoly Man JFC give it up you goofy goon #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/zqP7X52u0E — Wrex Weed (@wrexweed) September 22, 2022

Someone wrote, “Rinna looks like the Planters peanut logo.” Another said, “Rinna looked like a ventriloquist doll!” Someone else commented, “Rinna looked like the Monopoly man.” One person said, “Rinnna’s look was scary.” Another person compared Rinna to “slappy from goosebumps.”

Someone commented, “Rinna I think it’s the shape of the hat has more of a circus look to it the person who opens the show the host or announcer lol.” Another agreed, “Rinna looks like a Ringmaster of her own circus.” Someone wrote, “Somebody said Rinna looks like a ventriloquist doll and I can’t unsee it.”

During the Episode, Rinna Left the Party Early Because She Said She Was Uncomfortable in Kathy Hilton’s Presence

The real reason Lisa Rinna left the birthday party. #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/bG8nvnzNdI — Katherine Molidor (@KatherineMolid1) September 22, 2022

During the episode, Rinna ended up leaving Kung Minkoff’s party early after she said she was too bothered by Kathy Hilton’s presence following her alleged outburst in Aspen, Colorado. “I’m happy to be here for Crystal,” she said in a confessional interview, “But it’s hard to get past what I had just been through with Kathy. I am very, very in shock still. And I am putting on a brave face because I feel PTSD.”

She said she was “surprised” to see Hilton at the birthday party and said it was “difficult” to watch her act like the outburst never happened. “I didn’t think she’d show up and she is decked out to the nines like nothing ever happened,” Rinna said. “It’s so f****** weird. It is excruciatingly difficult to watch Kathy sit and pretend like nothing happened.”

The reality star said she felt so uncomfortable that she decided to leave. “I can’t sit here any longer,” she shared. “I am really trying, but I feel like I have seen the devil. And her name is Kathy Hilton.”

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Bravo.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’