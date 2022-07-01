‘Real Housewives’ Star Apologizes After Making Affair Claims

A “Real Housewives” star is sharing proof that she issued an apology to a former castmate after she accused her repeatedly of having an affair.

During season 10 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Lisa Rinna went pretty hard on Denise Richards, accusing her of having an affair with Brandi Glanville. Despite the fact that Richards denied hooking up with Glanville, Rinna kept hitting the gas, continuing the rumors.

“I thought my friend would have told me the truth. There’s sadness in that, because then I go, ‘Well, what else has Denise lied to me about over the years?'” Rinna said on an episode of RHOBH, according to Page Six.

The whole ordeal came up again on season 12. On Wednesday, June 22, 2022, episode, Rinna shared that she apologized to Richards — but not everyone believed her. During a confessional interview, Garcelle Beauvais sent Richards a text to ask if she had talked to Rinna. Richards responded, “when?” according to Beauvais.

But Rinna is trying to set the record straight.

Here’s what you need to know:

Rinna Shared a Screenshot of a Text Exchange Between Her & Richards

According to Us Weekly, Rinna did a Q&A on her Instagram Stories and one fan asked her if she had apologized to Richards. “That’s what the text was about last night,” Rinna responded.

She then took a screenshot of a text exchange that she had with Richards and posted it to her Stories.

“Denise, I am deeply sorry for the way I treated you on and around the show. I hope you are doing well, and I wish you and your family nothing but the very best,” Rinna wrote in an exchange dated October 2, 2021. She added a red heart emoji to her message.

Two days later, Richards responded to the text.

“Thank you so much for your text. It means alot. I hope you and your family is good,” she wrote, adding the prayer hands emoji and a red heart emoji.

Richards Didn’t Publicly Acknowledge Rinna’s Post

Rinna did say that she didn’t initially have any intention of posting the apology but changed her mind.

“I didn’t show that on the show Because I thought it was private but since I’ve now seen the show thought we should set the record straight,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

Despite Rinna’s decision to publicly share the apology she issued to Richards, the former RHOBH star didn’t respond. She’s been dealing with some other things in her personal life involving her daughter and her ex-husband.

Richards and Charlie Sheen’s 18-year-old daughter Sami Sheen created an OnlyFans account and the news quickly made waves on the internet.

“Sami is 18, and this decision wasn’t based on whose house she lives in. All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgment, but she makes her own choices,” Richards told Heavy.

Meanwhile, Charlie told Page Six, that his daughter “is 18 years old now and living with her mother.” He emphasized, “This did not occur under my roof.”

“I do not condone this, but since I’m unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity,” he added.

Richards’ response? She started an OnlyFans account of her own.

READ NEXT: Another ‘Real Housewives’ Star Robbed: ‘Trip Has Turned Into a Nightmare’