Lisa Rinna ‘Proud’ of Daughter Amelia Hamlin After Controversial Runway Show

Lisa Rinna is a proud mom after her daughter achieved a major career goal.

On April 24, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star gave a social media shoutout to her youngest daughter, Amelia Gray Hamlin, after the model walked in Alexander Wang’s “Fortune City” runway show at Central Plaza in Los Angeles’ Chinatown.

The 2022 comeback show came after a three-year hiatus for the designer, who was hit with sexual assault allegations in 2021, according to The Daily Mail.

Here’s what you need to know:

Lisa Rinna Raved About Her Daughter’s Runway Show, But Fans Were Confused By It

Rinna was in the audience of 800 people as her 20-year-old daughter strutted along with fellow top models Alessandra Ambrósio and Candice Swanepoel in Wang’s Fortune City show.

The models wore black cut-out outfits and sported bleached brows and dark eye makeup in the photos shared by Rinna. “Baby girl killing it,” the RHOBH star captioned the post.

But not all of her followers agreed. In the comment section, some followers revealed they weren’t “feeling” the look and said the models looked like “aliens.”

“They are so scary!!!!!! Is this meant to be fashion?????? THE WORLD HAS GONE MAD,” one commenter wrote.

“They look utterly ridiculous and think they’re so cool and cutting edge. How freaking embarrassing,” another agreed.

“I love u Rinna but these women look like corpses,” a third wrote.

“Zombie ‘fashion’ made by a sexual predator. Not the best look,” another added.

Amelia Hamlin Called the Fortune City Runway Show Her ‘Dream Show’

Hamlin shared a video of her runway walk to her Instagram page and admitted it was of bucket list status.

“FORTUNE CITY,” she captioned the post. “i’m shaking … this can’t be my life!??? To work with a brand that I have been in love with for as long as I can remember is so beautiful. …Thank you Alex… I am in such awe of you. I am so proud of you and everyone who made this happen. …This has been my dream show since day 1…. thank you for making this happen.”

“So proud!” Rinna commented.

But some commenters swooped in to ask Rinna what exactly she was proud of.

“Proud her daughter is enamored with and supporting an admitted serial abuser?” one commenter wrote.

“Blind support just to achieve a dream, despite partnering with and idolizing someone who has sexually assaulted multiple women. Disappointing,” added another.

“It’s as if #MeToo…never happened,” another wrote.

Rinna has not responded to critics on social media as of this writing.

According to the New York Times, in 2021, 10 defendants accused Wang of sexual assault during parties. Wang initially denied the accusations, but then met with the accusers and posted an apologetic statement on social media.

“A number of individuals have come forward recently to raise claims against me regarding my past personal behavior,” the fashion designer wrote on Instagram on March 8, 2021. “I support their right to come forward, and I’ve listened carefully to what they had to say. It was not easy for them to share their stories, and I regret acting in a way that caused them pain. While we disagree on some of the details of these personal interactions, I will set a better example and use my visibility and influence to encourage others to recognize harmful behaviors. Life is about learning and growth, and now that I know better, I will do better.”

The accusers’ lawyer, Lisa Bloom, also gave an update on Twitter after meeting with Wang and his team.

“We acknowledge Mr. Wang’s apology and we are moving forward,” she wrote.

In addition to Rinna, Wang has the support of another RHOBH star. Erika Jayne attended the Fortune City show and told the New York Times, “I’m not only supporting Alex as a person and friend, but he’s a hell of a designer.”

