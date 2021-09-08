The Role Lisa Rinna Really Played in Amelia Hamlin & Scott Disick’s Split

Lisa Rinna didn’t keep her feelings about Scott Disick a secret while her daughter, Amelia Hamlin, was dating him. In fact, Rinna made it pretty obvious that she wasn’t a huge fan of Disick — and that she really didn’t approve of her daughter going out with him.

On the August 25, 2021, episode of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Rinna was filmed going through some of her old dresses with her two daughters, Amelia and Delilah. During a confessional, Rinna made a joke about Amelia — and confirmed that she wasn’t the biggest fan of Disick — when talking about her daughters’ respective boyfriends.

“We love Eyal. He’s so good for Delilah. And, I mean, she’s really growing into herself. Harry’s made it quite clear that he would not object if Delilah and Eyal got married, which is pretty shocking, but that says a lot,” she said, according to People magazine. “I can’t say the same for Amelia at this point now. Like, why can’t it be Harry Styles? Why the f*ck is it Scott Disick?” Rinna added.

Although this episode was filmed several weeks ago, it just so happens that Hamlin and Disick broke up less than two weeks later. Sources told TMZ that it was Hamlin’s decision to end things despite earlier reports to the contrary.

Shortly after the news broke, Rinna took to her Instagram account to share a photo of Harry Styles, as a sort of cheeky goodbye to Disick. Now, a new report suggests that Rinna may have had more to do with Hamlin and Disick’s split than what meets the eye.

Here’s what you need to know:

Did Rinna’s Opinion of Disick Weigh on Hamlin’s Decision to Break up With Him?

It has only been a few days since news broke that Hamlin and Disick ended their relationship, but there are plenty of rumors circulating about what may have gone wrong.

The consensus is that Hamlin was annoyed that Disick felt the need to send a message to Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, about Kardashian and her new boyfriend, Travis Barker, as that seemed to set the wheels in motion, according to Hollywood Life.

However, it now sounds like there could be more to it. A source recently told Us Weekly that Hamlin was swayed in one direction because of her mother.

“It had a lot to do with how her mom felt about him — she was never a fan,” a source told the outlet.

Hamlin Has Already Made Her First Public Appearance Following the Split

Hamlin seems to be handling the break up just fine, and has already made her first public appearance since the new broke. According to E! News, she was a part of the Bronx and Banco runway show for 2021 New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, September 8, 2021.

“Amelia seemed upbeat, not somber. She was tired from that show because it was so hot but looked really pretty and was excited to go to the next stop. She was really friendly to everyone,” a source told the outlet.

A source also told Us Weekly that Amelia knew that it was time for her to end things with Disick — and that she’s not feeling bad about her decision. “Amelia felt the relationship was toxic. She broke up with him. She’s not upset about the breakup and feels like she made the right decision,” the source explained.

Hamlin has already scrubbed her Instagram account clean of any trace of her ex, so it seems like things are really over — for good.

READ NEXT: Erika Jayne’s Cryptic Instagram Post Possibly Explained