Lisa Rinna Apologizes to Denise Richards

Lisa Rinna spoke out about her fractured relationship with former friend Denise Richards.

During an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star played a game of “At-OWN it.” During the game, Rinna and fellow guest Sarah Paulson were asked to “own” some of their past mistakes.

Right away, Rinna was asked if she wanted to “atone” for anything regarding the drama she had with Denise Richards.

“Oh yeah,” Rinna said. “You know, I don’t like my behavior and how I treated her. I was mean and I was cruel. I was cruel. I was too cruel. I absolutely was and I would like to atone for that. I was.”

Paulson chimed in to tell Rinna, ‘That’s why I like you.”

In the comment section to Bravo’s YouTube clip of the segment, Rinna received major backlash from some “RHOBH” fans who weren’t buying what she was saying.

One viewer said Rinna is “just tired of being dragged by the fans for her hypocrisy.”

“She wants to sell her lipsticks and she needs a job … so she’s trying to be nice,” another said. “I call it fake fake fake!”

“Lisa is working the crowd, she’s lying,” a third viewer wrote.

“She has an agenda,” another agreed, “Maybe she got called out about that on the reunion or she believes Denise is coming back or she wants Denise to come back next season. she isn’t saying this because she feels bad or regrets her treatment of Denise. her last appearance on wwhl she says Garcelle and Denise were party friends and she wasn’t that close to them.”

“She’s apologizing over Denise because she knows people hate her for what she did,” another added.

“Great to see Rinna finally admitting to being cruel to Denise, but I think for the viewers and for her it’s too little too late,” another wrote.

On Twitter, one fan asked., “But did she ever say that to Denise? Did she apologize to Denise? If not, it’s a fake and transparently ploy to fix her reputation in the public eye.”

Richards Has Been Waiting For Rinna to Apologize

Rinna and Richards’ 20-year friendship came to a halt last year after the “RHOBH” veteran didn’t have Richards’ back when she was accused of having an affair with former franchise star Brandi Glanville during the rocky 10th season of the Bravo reality show. Rinna stirred the pot with Richards and accused her of being “so angry.”

During the “RHOBH” Season 10 reunion, Rinna also accused Richards of lying and gaslighting her co-stars, per TooFab. She also provided “receipts” of questionable texts from Richards, causing Richards to storm off the reunion set. Richards ended up quitting the show over the drama.

Last fall, an insider told Hollywood Life that Richards felt she was “owed an apology” from Rinna.

As for their current relationship status, as recently as May 2021, Rinna told Access Hollywood she has not spoken to Richards since the “RHOBH” reunion last year.

