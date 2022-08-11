RHOBH Star Issues Public Apology to Co-Star on Social Media

A “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star issued a public apology to a co-star ahead of the August 10, 2022, episode.

The women were all invited to PK and Dorit Kemsley’s home for a black-and-gold-themed event for the charity Homeless Not Toothless. Ahead of the episode, Dorit shared a post on her Instagram account and explained the work that the nonprofit does and how important it is to her.

“Tonight’s episode holds a special place in my heart – it’s not just dinner with the girls. We have a special guest joining us and I’m introducing one of my favorite nonprofits, @hntorg, to them all. @hntorg provides free dental care to the underserved – homeless veterans, foster youth, domestic violence survivors, and more,” she wrote.

Lisa Rinna commented on the post and apologized for having a “breakdown” in the middle of the party.

Rinna & Sutton Stracke Got Into an Argument

When Sutton Stracke arrived at the Kemsley’s home, she greeted everyone and Rinna called her over to say hello.

“Lisa’s angry and she can’t let it go. But, what’s she gonna do? Tell me to get the F out of Dorit’s house?” Sutton said during a confessional interview before things heated up.

Everyone was socializing and appeared to be having a good time, but when they sat down for dinner, things went sideways. From the start of the dinner, Rinna seemed to be in rare form, saying hello loudly to everyone and then reading the menu out loud. She and Erika Jayne then started discussing drink options with Stracke looking on from across the table.

As the night went on, things got a bit more tense. Kyle Richards brought up Rinna telling Stracke to leave her home at a prior get together, and while she was talking to Garcelle Beauvais, other people heard the conversation.

Richards pushed forward, pulling Rinna into it, asking what exactly was said. Rinna denied telling Stracke to “get the f*** out” of her house, but said that maybe she didn’t remember exactly what was said because she was “frustrated.” Rinna told Stracke that she was unhappy that she didn’t issue an apology to Harry Hamlin over a prior disagreement.

From there, things got more intense and an all-out fight ensued — at the dinner table… at Dorit’s charity dinner. The screaming match was broken up by Dorit, who turned everyone’s attention to a special guest, Melissa Etheridge. After the performance, Rinna and Stracke chatted and agreed to let things go. However, Rinna started crying and told her friends that she had received her mom’s things earlier in the day.

“I’m trying to figure out how to live without my mom,” Rinna said, continuing to cry. She was surrounded by several of her friends, all of whom tried to comfort her as she broke down.

Rinna Apologized to Dorit & Fans Reacted

Before the episode even aired, Rinna issued a public apology to Dorit.

“What a beautiful party! I’m so sorry my breakdown happened during your most spectacular evening. Thank you for all of the love and support Dorit. I love you,” Rinna commented on Dorit’s post.

Fans responded to Rinna’s apology on Instagram — and the reactions were mixed.

“Don’t listen to haters. Grief is a huge deal and you’re allowed to grieve however you want. I sent you a dm about this. I love you and support you,” one fan commented.

“Like you did for LVP?” someone asked, referring to how the cast treated Lisa Vanderpump when she lost her brother in an earlier season.

“Shut up,” a third Instagram user wrote.

“My gosh, so unlike you to make every situation all about you,” a fourth person said, adding an eye roll emoji.

“I think it’s Kylie who should say sorry for open he big mouth. See [sic] started the ball… your [sic] are doing so good,” added another social media user.

Rinna also shared a post about the episode on her Instagram feed.

“When you need them, no matter what, these women are there. Thank you,” she captioned a photo of herself being comforted by her co-stars.

