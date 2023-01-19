RHOBH Alum Believes Controversial Star Will Return to the Franchise

It’s only been a couple of weeks since Lisa Rinna announced her departure from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” but she may not actually be leaving the show for good.

“This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series. It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come,” Rinna said in statement to People magazine in early January 2023.

Fans of the show had mixed reactions to Rinna’s departure, which People described as a “mutual decision” between the reality star and Bravo. However, it sounds like Rinna’s exit from RHOBH may only be temporary.

Former “Real Housewives” star Brandi Glanville told E! News that she “didn’t see” Rinna’s decision coming, and suggested that Rinna isn’t done for good.

Here’s what you need to know:

Glanville Said Rinna Is Content With the Decision to Leave RHOBH

Although Rinna has decided to walk away from the franchise after eight seasons, the move was the right one for her at this time, according to Glanville.

“She’s very happy about it, she’s fine with it. She’s like, ‘I look forward to the next chapter,’ and she’s very okay with it, at peace,” Glanville told E! News. In the next breath, however, Glanville said that she doesn’t think this is the end of “Housewives” for Rinna.

“I feel like she’ll be back. I feel like she needed a pause, just because her mom passed away during shooting. She didn’t really get a chance to mourn that,” she explained.

Meanwhile, Rinna hasn’t remotely hinted that she intends on coming back to the show.

“We had a good run,” she captioned an Instagram post the day after the big news broke. Moreover, Rinna’s husband Harry Hamlin completely supports her decision to part ways with the franchise.

“[It was the] correct decision, the right decision to make at this point after eight years. I think she took it as far as she could take it, and she elevated the show,” he told People magazine. “Now it’s time to move on. Eight years is a long time to do anything, the same thing over and over again. It’s time to move along,” he added.

Andy Cohen Thinks Rinna Could Come Back to RHOBH

Play

Video Video related to rhobh alum believes controversial star will return to the franchise 2023-01-19T08:08:39-05:00

Glanville isn’t the only person who thinks that Rinna will make a return to “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” in the not-so-distant future.

“Big Housewives news over the weekend. Lisa Rinna leaving Beverly Hills. This is a big, this is a big reshuffle of the deck. First you’ve gotta give props to Lisa Rinna for being, by the way, eight years,” executive producer Andy Cohen said on the January 9, 2023, episode of SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live.

“She has been really a huge part of Beverly Hills, and I really do hope that this is a pause. I hope she will come back. I really do,” he later added.

Someone else who doesn’t think Rinna is done with the show completely? Sutton Stracke.

“She always loved to stir that pot and then we all liked to taste the soup. So I think we’ll miss Lisa’s soup, but I don’t think this is the last we’ll see from her,” Stracke told E! News shortly after Rinna’s exit was confirmed.

READ NEXT: Mauricio Umansky Shares the House Husband Pact