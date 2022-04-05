PHOTO: Lisa Rinna Deletes Pic After Being Roasted for ‘Wildly Bad’ Wig

Lisa Rinna and her daughter Delilah Hamlin walked the red carpet at the GLAAD Awards on Saturday, April 2, 2022, in Los Angeles.

According to the Daily Mail, the two women wore dresses designed by Alex Perry, Rinna in chocolate brown and Hamlin in ocean blue. Delilah’s off-the-shoulder minidress featured long sleeves and ruching while her mom’s strapless dress also had ruching but fell to the floor. Rinna paired her look with a pair of matching over-the-elbow gloves, and Hamlin wore a pair of strappy heels in the same shade of blue.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star whipped out a new wig for the occasion, showing off “Helena.” The wig featured long, brunette strands with some lighter brown hues throughout the middle sections.

“We call her Helena,” she captioned an Instagram post that was taken before she arrived at the venue.

Shortly after Rinna posted a photo of her look on Instagram, fans weighed in. A Reddit thread has since been started, with several people roasting the reality television star’s wig.

Here’s what you need to know:

Rinna Deleted 1 of the Photos After Getting Roasted on Instagram

One of the photos that Rinna shared on her Instagram account was a snap of her and her daughter on the red carpet at the event. You can see a screenshot of the photo on Reddit here. Several people took to the comments section to share their opinions of Rinna’s look, and most of the comments weren’t too kind. Rinna deleted the post within a couple of hours.

Nevertheless, people on Reddit kept the comments going.

“The wig ain’t it,” one Redditor commented on a thread about Rinna’s now-deleted post.

“Wow, she’s never been a style icon but this is wildly bad,” another Reddit user added.

“Oh god lol this might be her worst wig yet,” a third comment read.

“Jesus. Her hair looks like what I pull out of my Roomba after my dogs are done with shedding season,” someone else wrote.

“That wig looks like its about to jump to the ground and walk away from her head,” a fifth person joked.

Many People Thought Rinna Looked Like ‘Real Housewives’ Star Teresa Giudice

Rinna has been experimenting with various wigs lately, often trading in her signature choppy hairstyle for something longer and more traditional. However, the “Helena” wig wasn’t as well received as some of Rinna’s other hair pieces.

This one reminded several Housewives fans of another Bravo star: Teresa Giudice.

“Teresa is that you?” one Redditor asked.

“I didn’t have my glasses on and I thought it was Teresa and Gia at first,” another wrote.

“STOP I THOUGHT THIS WAS TERESA,” a third comment read.

Similar comments unfolding on one of Rinna’s Instagram posts that she didn’t end up deleting. Interestingly, the comments on this particular post (seen above) were far more positive, and many fans seemed to like the look on Rinna.

“Thought it was @teresagiudice for a split second,” one Instagram user wrote.

“I call it Teresa Giudice,” another comment read.

READ NEXT: Lisa Rinna’s Recent Instagram Post Deemed ‘Vile’ Amid Daughter’s Sobriety