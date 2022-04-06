Lisa Rinna Slammed for Comparing Herself to Hollywood Icon

Lisa Rinna is known for her youthful looks. The 58-year-old “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star once told the Wall Street Journal that she hit the genetics lottery, thanks to her parents.

“I can’t take credit and say ‘Oh, my God, it’s so hard, and I work so hard,’” she said of her looks. “I mean, I work out and keep at this, but I gotta give it to [my parents] Lois and Frank. I have bonkers genetics, I really do.”

But despite the lottery win, Rinna got under some fans’ skin when she threw shade at a Hollywood legend by insinuating she looked older than her in a throwback photo.

Rinna Received Backlash For Comparing Herself to ‘Golden Girls’ Star Bea Arthur

In a post on her Instagram page, Rinna reshared a photo originally posted by @bravo.then.vs.now. The post featured side-by-side photos of Rinna and late actress Bea Arthur, who was best known for her roles on the classic TV sitcoms “Maude” and “The Golden Girls.” The TV icon passed away in 2009 at age 86, per the Los Angeles Times.

In the pic, Arthur wore her signature silver bouffant hairstyle and a blue pantsuit, while Rinna’s pose showed her in a skimpy bodysuit and full makeup. The caption for the post read: ”What being in your 50s looked like in the 1980s vs. today.”

Rinna received positive comments from some fans and friends.

“That’s right sister!” commented fellow soap star and RHOBH alum Eileen Davidson.

“Yes Mam!!!” wrote “Real Housewives of Orange County” alum Gretchen Rossi, who added fire emoji.

But others were not as impressed. Some commenters fired back at Rinna for the comparison.

“They do better plastic surgery and treatments now vs. then!!!!!” one commenter cracked.

Others told Rinna not to dare throw shade at “The Golden Girls.” And others noted that Arthur was actually 63-years old when “The Golden Girls” debuted in 1985, and they questioned why Rinna – or anyone – felt the need to compare the two women.

“Seriously? What’s your point here? You shaming another woman,” one commenter wrote.

“It’s kinda disrespectful to shade another woman to boost your ego!!!” another agreed.

“How awful to put other women down,” a third wrote. “Bea Arthur is a legend who was not obsessed with her looks or social media like today. She had incredible talent.

“This is what 50 year olds look like in Hollywood with cosmetic surgery,” added another. “Can we stop making women feel crappy about aging AS THEY SHOULD.”

Rinna Has Admitted That it Takes ‘Work’ to Look Like Her

While she does have great genes on her side, in 2020 Rinna told Vogue that it “takes work” to look like she does in her late 50s.

“It’s all about maintenance,” she did, before rattling off her skincare routine. She also admitted that she learned “a lot” from the makeup artists on “Rupaul’s Drag Race.”

“On ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ they shoot with high definition and that’s scary by the way—it’s frightening,” she revealed. “We need more coverage when we’re working. So listen, I’m not afraid to load it up.”

As for Arthur, she was not bothered by her looks on camera.

“Look, I’m 5-feet-9, I have a deep voice and I have a way with a line,” she once said, per NPR. “What can I do about it? I can’t stay home waiting for something different. I think it’s a total waste of energy worrying about typecasting.”

In a 1985 interview with The New York Times, Arthur embraced her “Golden Girls” role, saying, “Let’s face it, nobody ever asked me to play Juliet.”

READ NEXT: Kim Richards Unrecognizable in New Photo With Sisters Kyle Richards & Kathy Hilton