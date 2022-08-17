RHOBH Fans Criticize Lisa Rinna’s Behavior Toward Castmate

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” stars Lisa Rinna and Sutton Stracke spoke about their issues with each other during season 12, episode 13. During a lunch date, Stracke shared that she has been questioned about her enjoyment of Rinna.

“People think I’m such a f****** b****. Like people are so f****** scared of me,” replied Rinna.

The “Melrose Place” star then mentioned that Stracke claimed Rinna and her husband Harry Hamlin were her guests at Elton John‘s gala and did not receive a thank you during a September 2021 interview on “Watch What Happens Live.” Rinna has refuted the claim.

During her conversation with Stracke, the 59-year-old shared that she had spoken negatively about her to her co-star Kathy Hilton.

“It’s kind of fun for me to torture you,” said Rinna.

Later in the episode, Rinna invited her co-stars to her house to try her new wine, Rinna Wines. She proceeded to have an intense conversation with Stracke about her “WWHL” claims.

“I have talked so f***** nasty behind your back, you should know that it’s going to come f******* hard,” stated Rinna.

When Stracke asserted that she “talk[s] out of both sides of [her] mouth,” the “Days of Our Lives” actress replied, “so do you.”

“You know what, f*** you. Get out of my house if you’re going to talk like this, you should leave,” said Rinna before warning her castmates to not speak about Hamlin or their daughters, Delilah Belle and Amelia Gray.

On August 5, a Reddit user shared their thoughts about Rinna’s behavior in season 12, episode 13 on the Bravo Real Housewives subreddit.

“‘people think I am such a b****’: Lisa Rinna‘s is completely driven by audience perception and sad about her reputation, but is still clueless to why people don’t love her anymore. In the last episode one can see how upset she is about fans not liking her. If It matters to her so much why is she unable to act more kind. Is it that difficult to figure out that people react to your harshness and don’t enjoy how others are verbally beaten down? Just wondering,” read a portion of the post.

Bravo Fans Shared Their Thoughts About Lisa Rinna

Several commenters criticized Rinna’s behavior in “RHOBH” season 12.

“Simply put shes too calculated, self aware and inauthentic,” wrote a commenter.

“I feel like she’s spiraling cause she knows she’s so disliked and is holding on to the old feud between Sutton and her cause somehow it makes her seem like the victim. Though Sutton already apologized several times and keeps taking the insults from Lisa. At this point Sutton is the victim. Then of course Erika [Jayne] is there to stir the drama cause she knows how unhinged Lisa will act. Erika has shown she’s great at deflecting and creating drama through out this season. Side note it kind of made me happy when Erika was served papers at the Airport recently. Lisa also was with her in that post I think,” added another.

“Lisa doesn’t understand the demographic. She thinks viewers want drama so she gives us that. But Her Translation of drama involves overt cruelty. It has destroyed legitimate friendships. She takes it too far post production. She has no conscience. The network has focused on ratings and never held her accountable for being disrespectful to viewers and cast. She’s been enabled and emboldened. Years of this and it’s just not entertaining. It’s painful. Awkward. Irrational. It needs to end. She refuses to change. They’ve given her sufficient time. It’s time to end her run,” commented a Bravo fan.

“When Rinna said, ‘I enjoy torturing Sutton’ that really creeped the tf out. Her smirk on her face when she said it just made my skin crawl. I think Rinna truly enjoys seeing others in pain and making other people feel uncomfortable. Such a power struggle. It just seemed borderline sociopathic,” shared a different person.

“That was the very last straw for me too. I was like wtf?! She’s sadistic,” commented a Bravo fan.

“When she said ‘I enjoy torturing Sutton’ and then double down on WWHL, I realized she has massively miscalculated the situation. Her sad little wine-tasting, acting and wide eyed ‘did I do that’ are not going to cut it. She would be golden as a ‘friend of,’” chimed in a sixth person.

Sutton Stracke Spoke About Her Issues With Lisa Rinna

Stracke spoke about her issues with Rinna during a July 2022 interview with Access Hollywood’s Housewives Nightcap. She shared that her co-star “explodes on [her]” after she made a comment about her changing her opinions based on her present company. She went on to say that she believed Rinna had an intense reaction because she was grieving her mother, Lois Rinna, who passed away in November 2021.

“I think that we’re in a grieving process with Lisa and so this is the anger part of the grief,” stated Stracke.

